What You Actually Get When You Pay $1,000 For A Dishwasher
Washing up sucks. This has always been true. It's why the dishwasher was invented. To be honest, loading and unloading the dishwasher isn't exactly fun, either. But it beats standing in front of the sink with your hands in hot water! This is probably why, according to a report published by the American Council for an Efficient Economy, 73% of American households have a dishwasher.
Given that dishwashers have long life spans and vary a lot in price, it's hard to know how to budget for a new appliance. A quick glance at Home Depot, Wayfair, or other appliance store website will show that basic models start at around $300, and the most expensive commercially available dishwashers carry a price tag of $2,000 or more. According to Consumer Reports, however, $1,000 is a good ballpark to aim for when buying a fancy new dishwasher. On average, Consumer Reports' readers spent just over $800 on new dishwashers purchased between 2022 and 2024. We rounded up to $1,000 as a ballpark price when we looked at what specific dishwashers offer, as this leaves room for price fluctuations as well as variability across outlets and sale pricing.
In this price range, you can expect an appliance that looks good and performs well, but you may have to make some small compromises. Perhaps you'll find yourself choosing between a very eco-friendly machine and one that's effectively silent, or sacrificing a sleek design with pocket handles for adjustable racks. If you want a more complete look at what's on offer, however, take a look at our recent roundup of the 10 best dishwashers available, based on reviews.
Usual features for a $1,000 dishwasher
When buying a dishwasher at any price, you should be considering basics like size, materials, and finish. And if you're looking at spending $1,000, you will have a fair amount of choice. Generally, dishwashers come in widths of 24" and 18". The larger of these two sizes tends to be very accessible for $1,000, with Home Depot listing 78 24" machines priced between $700 and $1,000. Beyond size, the capacity of a dishwasher is influenced by rack size and design, including whether racks are adjustable and tines are foldable. In most dishwashers that cost $500 or more, these features should be included as standard.
Ultimately, reliability and cleaning and drying power are the most important factors to consider when choosing a dishwasher, but dishwashers retailing at or around the $1,000 mark should meet certain standards beyond this too. If a $1,000 dishwasher's drying cycle leaves plastic items damp, for example, it's not a competitive product and shouldn't be on your shortlist.
Likewise, you can expect a dishwasher in this price range to have a stainless steel tub rather than a plastic one. This is a big plus, as metal tubs improve performance, reduce noise, and hold up better to limescale even if you live in an area with hard water. Some models also include wifi-connectivity, automatic door opening, or a large range of wash cycles.
An energy-star rating is definitely a nice-to-have feature in a mid-priced dishwasher, but most modern appliances use very little energy whether they attain this rating or not. One of the biggest mistakes you can make when buying any kitchen appliance is failing to check the warranty. At a minimum, a dishwasher should come with a 12 or 24 month warranty, but some brands offer limited warranties for up to a decade.
The best dishwashers available for around $1,000
Mid-priced dishwasher brands that regularly appear in best-of lists published by outlets like Wirecutter, Consumer Reports, and Popular Mechanics include Maytag, Miele, Whirlpool, Frigidaire and Bosch. The Bosch 300 has been one of the most highly rated and affordable options for several years, and it currently retails for around $1,000. Other Bosch machines appear to be equally impressive. With a pricetag of $1,400, the 800 series is usually the most expensive from this manufacturer. This is, in part, because it offers unique drying technology, utilizing the minderal Zeolite to create heat without a heating element. The 500 series has a retail price of roughly $1,200 but is often on sale for much less, including at smaller appliance stores.
In general, if you're looking at a specific dishwasher that ticks all your personal boxes and is usually priced under $1,500, you might be able to find a great deal in a sale or by purchasing a refurbished machine. If you're currently planning to replace your dishwasher but have a little time to shop around and decide on the perfect fit, there's always a huge amount of choice in this price range. If not, you're unlikely to go wrong with any of the brands we've mentioned here.