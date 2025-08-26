What You Actually Get When You Pay $1,000 For A Dishwasher

Washing up sucks. This has always been true. It's why the dishwasher was invented. To be honest, loading and unloading the dishwasher isn't exactly fun, either. But it beats standing in front of the sink with your hands in hot water! This is probably why, according to a report published by the American Council for an Efficient Economy, 73% of American households have a dishwasher.

Given that dishwashers have long life spans and vary a lot in price, it's hard to know how to budget for a new appliance. A quick glance at Home Depot, Wayfair, or other appliance store website will show that basic models start at around $300, and the most expensive commercially available dishwashers carry a price tag of $2,000 or more. According to Consumer Reports, however, $1,000 is a good ballpark to aim for when buying a fancy new dishwasher. On average, Consumer Reports' readers spent just over $800 on new dishwashers purchased between 2022 and 2024. We rounded up to $1,000 as a ballpark price when we looked at what specific dishwashers offer, as this leaves room for price fluctuations as well as variability across outlets and sale pricing.

In this price range, you can expect an appliance that looks good and performs well, but you may have to make some small compromises. Perhaps you'll find yourself choosing between a very eco-friendly machine and one that's effectively silent, or sacrificing a sleek design with pocket handles for adjustable racks. If you want a more complete look at what's on offer, however, take a look at our recent roundup of the 10 best dishwashers available, based on reviews.