One Of The Most Affordable Dishwasher Brands Is Also One Of The Most Highly Rated

Even though Bosch offers five tiers of dishwashers with different features and price points, performance and reliability remain consistent across the brand. One feature consistent across models is Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to control and monitor your dishwasher from an app. Bosch's most affordable dishwashers are part of the 100 Series. These models use a hybrid tub made of stainless steel and plastic. The less expensive materials help lower the cost, but performance still ranks well despite fewer bells and whistles. Additionally, the 100 Series offers Plus and Premium options.

The 300 Series drops plastic tubs for full stainless steel interiors and offers more features, including a third rack and better flexibility for different dish sizes and utensils. The 500 Series adds even more features, increased rack capacity, and is more energy efficient. Meanwhile, the 800 Series includes a programmable spray arm that adjusts water pressure in different areas of the machine, along with advanced drying features. Lastly, the top-tier Benchmark Series adds a built-in water softener, interior light, and additional rack space. Bosch goes out of its way to ensure you avoid some of those mistakes you could make when buying a new dishwasher by providing useful features.

Bosch is known for producing exceptionally quiet dishwashers, a highlight that comes up frequently in reviews. Some models, like the 500 Series, have been described as being almost silent. The extra racks and space also make them standouts. With competitive pricing and features that many other brands lack or charge more for, it's easy to see why Bosch is a top choice. If you think it's time to replace your old dishwasher, you should definitely look at what Bosch has to offer.