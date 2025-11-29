11 Tasty Mix-Ins That Transform Your Ninja CREAMi Creations

A source of frosty euphoria, the Ninja CREAMi makes homemade ice cream endlessly customizable. It can also create sorbets, frozen yogurt, milkshakes, and other similar frozen desserts, so it has a slight leg up on the many single-use appliances out there. Trying out different recipes is hard to resist, especially when it comes to mix-ins.

Instead of churning the ice cream like a traditional machine would, the Ninja CREAMi spins a frozen base until it reaches the right consistency. With churned ice cream, the mix-ins would be added before freezing, but when using the Ninja, you introduce them afterward. The appliance has a special setting for mixing in the chosen additions, evenly incorporating them into the ice cream.

Depending on the type and the size of your mix-ins, they can affect the final texture of the ice cream. Softer items can completely blend into the ice cream base, while harder, chunkier additions are more likely to retain their shape and crunchy texture in the end result. Both options are okay, it just depends on what kind of frozen creation you're craving. As the customization options are plenty, we handpicked 11 delicious mix-ins to add to your next Ninja dessert, taking it from basic to bangin'.