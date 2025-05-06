Java Chips Vs Chocolate Chips: What's The Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Biting into a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie is a blissful experience. Partially because of the buttery-soft, melty texture, yes, but mostly it's the mini bits of chocolate that add the special charm. Beyond the cookies, there are many creative ways to use up chocolate chips, and with that comes the different varieties, such as semi-sweet, milk, bitter, white, and others. One particular type, however, has been steadfastly growing in popularity: java chips. In essence, java chips are a coffee-flavored version of the classic chocolate chip, except they often come with a cocoa percentage so low they can't be labeled as real chocolate.

The concept of coffee-flavored chocolate chips was initially popularized by Starbucks with its famous Java Chip Frappuccino, after which the java chips got their name, even though the coffee chain officially refers to them as Frappuccino Chips. The popular drink was ultimately discontinued, but the chips stuck around and can still be found in certain drinks on the menu, such as the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino.

In grocery stores and online, you'll find java chips have many different names, depending on the brand that's selling them. They may be called cappuccino chips, espresso chips, mocha chips, etc. All are primarily intended for baking, have an underlying flavor of coffee, and visually look just like your regular chocolate chips.