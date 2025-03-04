The Best Substitute For Starbucks' Discontinued Java Chip Frappuccino

If you're a big fan of Starbucks' Java Chip Frappuccino, we've got some bad news: Starting March 4, the beloved frappuccino is disappearing from menus nationwide, along with 12 other drinks as part of Starbucks' drive to simplify its menu. But no worries; straight from Starbucks themselves, there's a drink on the current menu that could work great as a substitute: the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino.

Despite being a pretty "old" drink, having been released in 2012 as a summer option and added to Starbucks' permanent menu in 2019, the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino remains one of the most indulgent drinks you can get from the cafe. In a grande, you get three pumps each of Frappuccino Roast coffee, rich mocha sauce, and Frappuccino Chips all blended with milk and ice. This creamy mixture is carefully poured over a layer of whipped cream and chocolate cookie crumbles at the bottom of the cup. And lastly, as the pièce de résistance, it's topped with a cloud of vanilla whipped cream, a drizzle of mocha, and a parting sprinkle of cookie crumbles.

Looking at the recipe, it's no surprise that Starbucks singled it out as the Java Chip's successor among the dozens of frappuccinos on its menu. If you take a close look, the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frap is essentially the same drink as the Java Chip Frap. The only difference is in the Cookie Crumble's signature layer of whipped cream and cookie crumbles at the bottom of the cup. So not only is it a good substitute, but it could even be an upgrade for lots of java fans.