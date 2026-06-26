Every Juice Monster Flavor, Ranked Worst To Best

There are seemingly limitless options on the energy drink market these days. Whether you're looking for an energy drink that tastes just like coffee (but packs a lot more caffeine) or you prefer more of a seltzer vibe, there's something out there for you to try. But what if you're craving both an energy drink and juice at the same time? This is what iconic energy drink brand Monster set out to achieve with its Juice Monster line. These drinks deliver the same levels of caffeine as the original, but with real fruit juice added to the can. The result is sweet and punchy flavor combos that will have you perking up right away.

I got my hands on every flavor of Juice Monster to rank them from worst to best. The criteria I used for this ranking include sweetness (wherein less sweet-tasting and more well-balanced flavors rise to the top) and overall flavor, with more authentic fruit flavors generally ranking higher than their artificial-tasting counterparts, although there are some exceptions. I'll be honest — some of these beverages were not so great, while others were surprisingly solid. If you're looking for a way to switch up your energy drink game in favor of something juicier, you're in the right place.