10 Strawberry Lemonade Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

When the temps are soaring, and you're looking for a tasty way to cool down, lemonade is the perfect beverage to drink. Of course, lemonade is at its best when you make it fresh, but you can also find some excellent store-bought lemonade brands on the market. But just because you've decided to buy your lemonade instead of making it yourself doesn't mean you have to settle for boring flavors. In fact, there are a ton of different flavored lemonades out there that can make for a more flavorful sipping experience. One of my absolute favorites has to be strawberry lemonade. Not only does it have the bright, citrus-forward notes you crave on a hot day, but it also has some sweetness (and a bit of extra tartness) from the berries as well.

I've tasted 10 different strawberry lemonade brands and then ranked them, starting with the worst and working my way to the best. Some of these varieties of lemonade aren't great, while others are standout examples of the beverage category. I tended to rank less sweet, more well-balanced lemonades toward the higher end of the list, while super-sweet and less natural-tasting varieties fell to the bottom.

Regardless of what you're looking for in a strawberry lemonade — whether you like it super-sweet or more subtle in flavor — this ranking should give you a better idea of which brands to try next. Strawberry lemonade has never tasted so refreshing.