7 Discontinued Juice Boxes We Would Love To Have Back

There's no doubt that Ecto Cooler was one of Hi-C's most iconic flavors, but over the years, many beloved Hi-C drinks have come and gone. Even the flavor that it all started with is no longer around, at least not in the same format.

In 1946, Texan shopkeeper Niles Foster created the first Hi-C Orange by combining ingredients like orange puree, floral oils, and vitamin C powder in a large vat. He canned the mixture and sold it under the name Hi-C. People loved it, and by the late 1950s, Foster's creation had been purchased by the beloved orange juice brand Minute Maid and was being sold in grocery stores across the U.S. Over the decades, many flavors followed, like Citrus Cooler (the alleged precursor to Ecto Cooler), Florida Punch, and Grape. Like the original, they were sold in cans. In fact, Hi-C didn't switch to juice boxes until the 1980s.

Alongside Ecto Cooler in the 1990s, kids could get their hands on Hi-C flavors like Cherry, Orange Drink, and Double Fruit Cooler, and they were often a staple at birthday parties. Some say that the Double Fruit Cooler was particularly good, while others were all about the cherry (especially when it had been frozen). Today, there are many Hi-C flavors on the shelves, including Orange Lavaburst and Boppin' Strawberry, but many fans say they don't match up to the discontinued flavors of the 20th century. Some even miss the can format and believe that the metallic taste actually enhanced the drink.