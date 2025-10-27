9 Childhood Drinks You'll Miss The Second You See Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most adults spend their days drinking coffee and water. To us, that means we're hydrated and awake, but to a child, let's be honest — that probably sounds incredibly boring. It might not necessarily be best for their health, but kids love color, sugar, a little fizz, and some creative packaging. And there was a time when we boring adults, with all of our bottles of water and Starbucks lattes, could relate to that.

If you cast your mind back, you can probably remember days spent stocking up on fun bottles and cans of soda from the school vending machine with money that was supposed to be for lunch. Don't remember? That's okay, because the second you see the drinks we've listed below, it's guaranteed to all come flooding back.

If you get the urge to rush out and stock up, we have great news: Many (but not all) of the childhood drinks on this list are still available (at least in some countries). Read on and take a sip down memory lane with us.