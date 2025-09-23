We Tried 11 Varieties Of Dr Pepper And Here's How They Ranked
Dr Pepper is the second most popular soda in the U.S., surpassing Pepsi and taking its rightful spot beside Coke. Are you surprised? Everyone loves that mysterious, bubbly mixture of 23 flavors. But the good doctor doesn't stop there. You can get a variety of Dr Pepper flavors (with and without the sugar). The world is slurping them up. Should you?
When I was younger, Dr Pepper was my go-to soda. But as a die-hard Diet Coke drinker for the last 25 years, I haven't enjoyed my old favorite or any of its new flavor pairings in over two decades. So, I am more than ready to get to sippin' and see if that old flame reignites and possibly lights a few new fires.
With 11 options to try, I am putting Dr Pepper and its flavors to the test. Should the original still reign supreme, or is one with 24 or 25 flavors going to take the top spot? The bar is set at meeting the nostalgic flavor I will never forget, and possibly sailing over that bar by offering something a little tastier, tempting, and maybe even calorie-free. Are you ready for the pepper? Here's how they ranked.
11. Dr Pepper Blackberry Zero
Consumers are looking for more innovative and complex flavors in their beverages. And in 2025, blackberry is a new top contender for beverage flavoring. But I sadly feel like that is one bandwagon Dr Pepper may have jumped on too quickly, as the blackberry options released by the company leave a lot to be desired.
It is hard to miss the berry flavor in the Dr Pepper Blackberry Zero. It is robust and fills the palate with an intense flavor that is overpowering and overly sweet. Not only that, it also misses the depth of blackberry flavoring and instead hits more toward a powdery, cheap confection. It's hard to drink and incredibly unpleasant and artificial, with none of the Dr Pepper attributes to speak of.
The artificial sweeteners really work against this flavor profile, as the sweetness is too much and puts this one over the edge into unpalatable. This is a must-pass. Dr Pepper should have considered making this flavor a limited release before committing to putting it on the permanent list. It's bad.
10. Dr Pepper Blackberry
The year 2024 was a big one for Keurig Dr Pepper with the successful launches of new flavors. A limited edition of Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut went viral, and Canada Dry Fruit Splash Cherry became an award winner. On the heels of those accomplishments, the company decided to drop more new flavors to its lineup. And in 2025, that included the introduction of Dr Pepper Blackberry, with the company claiming blackberry to be a flavor consumers were interested in.
The blackberry aroma is subdued in this version, in comparison to the scents in some of the other flavors, and is hard to pinpoint as blackberry. While there is a definitive taste of what some would call berry, I wouldn't necessarily call it blackberry. It reminds me of blue raspberry candy and slushy flavors I've had in the past. It's artificial and doesn't give off any of the flavor of Dr Pepper.
Altogether, I don't really like this option. It's overly sweet and doesn't do its namesake any favor. I don't think this would please a Dr Pepper or blackberry fan and would suggest skipping this one.
9. Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream
In 2023, we saw the release of Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream, which made its mark as the first dark strawberry and cream soda on the market. I am unaware of where the need or inspiration for this flavor came from, but it is here to stay.
Simply opening the can instantly releases a large waft of strawberry scent to hit the nose. And while it is the predominant flavor, it doesn't demand as much attention as the aroma. The first taste to hit the tongue is sweetness, and then slowly the strawberry blossoms. I can't say I can intentionally taste the cream, but there is a softness to the strawberry flavor that I would associate with creaminess.
The aftertaste has a boldness that could be a few of the 23 original flavors, but the strawberry overshadows them all. There isn't even a sting of the spiciness. If one is looking for a strawberry soda, I would recommend this because it's flavorful and pleasant. Overall, however, it doesn't really have the taste of Dr Pepper proper, which puts it lower in the rankings despite its delightful taste.
8. Dr Pepper Cherry Zero
Of all the flavored options on the list, this one is the only one that once had a diet version. In 2021, the diet version was changed to Dr Pepper Cherry Zero. And while its higher-ranked counterpart tastes like an extension of the original Dr Pepper, this one tastes much more like a cherry soda with a tiny bit of Dr Pepper flair.
The cherry, sweet, and spicy hit hard in this soda before presenting the rest of the Pepper profile to the palate. The cherry flavor stays vibrantly present in the aftertaste as the sweetness slowly dissipates. The taste is delightful, and the cherry is a perfect pairing with the Dr Pepper. But unlike the other regular sodas and their zero pals, this one veers further away in taste from its sugary partner.
Like I said, this is a good cherry soda and has the Dr Pepper attributes, unlike the ones ranked lower. However, it doesn't carry those original flavors as well as the ones ranked higher. This option doesn't highlight or match the Dr Pepper flavors and has them as an afterthought. While it's not bad, it can't compete with the original.
7. Dr Pepper & Cream Soda
Cream soda has had numerous rises and falls in popularity dating back to the 1800s. It's stood the test of time and brings a feeling of nostalgia. So, it isn't surprising to see it among a flavor lineup of sodas, including Dr Pepper. This flavor actually makes a lot of sense to add another flavor profile to Dr Pepper. While I'm not a fan of cream soda on its own, I can imagine how a hint of vanilla cream could smooth some sharp edges of the Pepper profile. And I'm not wrong. That is exactly what it does.
On first taste, you experience the flavors of original Dr Pepper, but there is also a softness that slightly pads the palate. There is only the slightest hint of vanilla in taste, which adds a certain silkiness to the drink. Even the prickles of carbonation on the tongue become a bit more subdued. It's nice, flavorful, pleasant, and a suitable pairing.
That being said, I have to rank this one lower on the list for its lack of boldness. While it does work, I appreciate the striking flavors that are achieved in the ones ranked higher a bit more.
6. Dr Pepper & Cream Soda Zero
Unlike the shyness that is seen in the fully sugared counterpart of this cream soda and Dr Pepper combo, the zero-sugar version takes this flavor to the level it deserves. The profile of the original Dr Pepper is evident, with all flavors seemingly accounted for. But then, the flavor of vanilla joins the party and creates an entirely new atmosphere.
The vanilla and the cream in this option are both high in flavor and match the height of flavors Dr Pepper brings to the table. The carbonation seems to have more presence in this one than the regular cream soda, while the vanilla and cream still offer a bit of padding to the tongue. There is a smoothness about the spicy that is incredibly enjoyable.
This is the taste level I wanted from the regular Dr Pepper with cream soda. However, the artificial sweetener in this no calorie option pops the sweet level up a bit too much to rank any higher. However, if the level of the vanilla and cream had the sweetness of the sugared version, this could have been even closer to the top. Perhaps even number one.
5. Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Zero
When opening the can of the zero-calorie strawberries and cream version of this soda, I immediately miss the strong aroma of strawberry that wafted from the fully sugared one. And when tasting this soda, I become a bit befuddled as it is very different than its counterpart.
The sweetness is there in the first sip and remains at high heights well past the presence of soda on the palate. After the sweetness is something akin to bursting a bubble of strawberry and cream. Both flavors appear, both are evident, and then disappear quite quickly. And following that is the taste of original Dr Pepper, which is not as apparent, if at all, in the regular version of this soda. But does that make it better? I think it must.
If one is looking for a Dr Pepper with the additional flavors of strawberry and cream, this is where to go. It's all there, albeit the new flavors are quick and faint. This option holds the foundation of the original Dr Pepper and throws in a couple of new twists for the taste buds. It's not as good as the original, but after tasting it, I understand why this flavor is a part of the lineup and earns this middle spot in the ranking.
4. Dr Pepper Cherry
Upon first seeing Dr Pepper Cherry, my initial thought is, isn't cherry already in Dr Pepper? But as I pour this over ice, part of my question is answered as Dr Pepper has never had this level of cherry. It looks dark burgundy after settling in the glass and has a definite red coloring to the soda and the foam, which is quite charming.
This flavored version of Dr Pepper has been around since 2009, but I find it hard, even with the brilliant color presentation, to call it a flavored Dr Pepper. I feel like it is more of an enhanced flavor of Dr Pepper. Dollars to donuts, I would bet that cherry is one of the original 23 flavors. And with this option, that flavor has just been turned up to 11. Regardless, it's delicious.
Of course, all the flavors of Dr Pepper are present, but the cherry does shine through visually and on the palate. It tastes a bit sweeter than the original, which I feel may be from the addition of cherry syrup. The visual of this flavor being red reminds me of original cherry sodas, where actual cherry syrup was added to create the flavor. It also seems a bit toned down in spiciness. It's because it veers too far into cherry soda territory that I can't rank it higher. If the cherry flavor was a bit less enhanced and the spice turned up, it would feel more like a Cherry Dr Pepper and not a spicy cherry soda.
3. Diet Dr Pepper
As someone who knows the transition from regular to diet soda, I know it can take some time to develop a taste for the alternative. So, I expect quite a difference between the original and the diet version of Dr Pepper, but I am beyond pleasantly surprised.
On first taste, the exact same original, intriguing mixture of flavors hits the palate. Shocked that I am comparing it side by side with its fully sugared namesake, I take another sip, then another. Back and forth from original to diet, I ponder over the difference that must be there. But I cannot find one in the taste. It simply isn't there ... until I stop.
It is there in the aftertaste that the lingering twang of aspartame, which I have personally come to know and love, shows up. It's heavy and doesn't go away. Unlike the original, which leaves a delicious but clean taste post swallow, the diet version sits heavier on the tongue and is not quite as pleasant. While not bad, and certainly worth having if you're looking for a sugar-free Dr Pepper, it simply doesn't measure up to the original.
2. Dr Pepper Zero
The immediate thought that hits me when seeing Dr Pepper Zero is: What is the difference between this and the diet version? And the answer is Diet Dr Pepper is sweetened with aspartame, while the zero version uses aspartame and acesulfame potassium together. Both are types of artificial sweeteners. Acesulfame potassium is commonly mixed with sweeteners like aspartame in an attempt to hide its unpleasant aftertaste. But does it work?
As I taste the Diet Dr Pepper and Dr Pepper Zero side by side, I can report that there is a difference in the aftertaste. The initial drink of Zero has an incredibly close to identical, if not spot-on, flavor to the original. But it is after the drink leaves the palate that the contrast in taste becomes apparent. While the diet version leaves a strange twang, the zero version has an opposite but equally flavored effect that's highly sweet.
This sweetness is powerful, lingers, and doesn't allow for any other of the delicious tastes of Dr Pepper to meander in the mouth. So, while both calorie-free drinks don't live up to the original because of the aftereffects, the sweetness of the Zero version is a little more pleasant than the slightly bitter flavor the diet leaves behind.
1. Dr Pepper
Having a taste of Dr Pepper after all of these years is like coming home. This is the brilliant taste I remember from back in the day. I don't think a thing has changed. Nor should it. It's so playful on the tongue and intriguing, trying to figure out exactly what those tastes are just beyond the stinging carbonation.
The best guesses at a profile include ginger, caramel, rum, vanilla, prune, raspberry, carrot, clove, and black licorice. But let's get real, that tightly kept secret is never going to be revealed. And honestly, I don't really care. To me, it's just yummy.
There is a sweetness and smooth, almost buttery, aesthetic that immediately hits the tongue on first drink before the palate becomes pleasingly preoccupied with fruit and spice bouncing from tastebud to tastebud. And in the aftertaste, it isn't only the sweetness that lingers but also the shadows of multiple unidentifiable savory flavors. It's lively, fun, and refreshing, making the original the best of all the flavors. Was there ever any doubt?
Methodology
When I went into this ranking, I was looking for something that surpassed the original Dr Pepper. Without the original, these other flavors would very likely not exist. Dr Pepper is the second most popular soda — not Diet Dr Pepper or Dr Pepper Cherry. The original, with its syrupy, sweet, spicy rollercoaster ride of flavors, has kept tongues delightfully guessing for decades. And from these sodas, I wanted that palatable experience and possibly more. I was open to a few additional twists, ingredient 24 or 25, that could possibly take the original to a new, higher level, but the initial bar had to be set somewhere.
So, I chilled all the flavors to the frosty temperature and tasted them individually, cleansing my palate between each. Then I took the zero and original pairs and tasted them side by side for comparison. I also used this method with the original, diet, and zero versions of Dr Pepper. I shuffled cans back and forth through a line-up, making sure that I always had the one containing the best Dr Pepper flavor first and leaving room for that one I thought might add that extra note that boosted it past the original. But that never happened.
While Dr Pepper has come up with some amazing flavors that I would be happy to have, the original still reigns supreme. But if you're a Dr Pepper fan, I welcome you to try some of the different flavors on the list, especially the higher-ranked ones.