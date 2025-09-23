We Tried 11 Varieties Of Dr Pepper And Here's How They Ranked

Dr Pepper is the second most popular soda in the U.S., surpassing Pepsi and taking its rightful spot beside Coke. Are you surprised? Everyone loves that mysterious, bubbly mixture of 23 flavors. But the good doctor doesn't stop there. You can get a variety of Dr Pepper flavors (with and without the sugar). The world is slurping them up. Should you?

When I was younger, Dr Pepper was my go-to soda. But as a die-hard Diet Coke drinker for the last 25 years, I haven't enjoyed my old favorite or any of its new flavor pairings in over two decades. So, I am more than ready to get to sippin' and see if that old flame reignites and possibly lights a few new fires.

With 11 options to try, I am putting Dr Pepper and its flavors to the test. Should the original still reign supreme, or is one with 24 or 25 flavors going to take the top spot? The bar is set at meeting the nostalgic flavor I will never forget, and possibly sailing over that bar by offering something a little tastier, tempting, and maybe even calorie-free. Are you ready for the pepper? Here's how they ranked.