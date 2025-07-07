We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Diet Dr Pepper and Dr Pepper Zero Sugar are two tasty beverage options for people who are worried about controlling their sugar intake. Both beverages are sweetened with aspartame, which is a low-calorie chemical sweetener that is derived from aspartic acid and phenylalanine. However, the key difference between Dr Pepper Zero Sugar and Diet Dr Pepper is that the Zero Sugar beverage gets its sweetness from a mixture of aspartame and acesulfame potassium, or Ace-K. Coke Zero Sugar and Pepsi Zero Sugar also contain Ace-K.

Ace-K is a calorie-free artificial sweetener created from a synthetic compound of acetoacetic acid with fluorosulfonyl isocyanate. Basically, like other zero-calorie artificial sweeteners used in diet sodas, it is a chemical that is man-made from other chemicals. It is over 200 times sweeter than natural sugar, so less of it can be used to achieve the sweet taste you'll experience when drinking Dr Pepper Zero Sugar. When it is combined with other low- or no-calorie artificial sweeteners, such as aspartame, the result is a more natural sugary taste that is almost like real sugar.