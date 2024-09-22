Despite the extremely off-putting recipe for the original cream soda, the sweet beverage has grown into a much more desirable drink. Enjoyed by many and represented among a wide variety of popular brands, there are a number of excellent cream sodas to choose from. If you want the absolute best cream soda, though, there's one clear winner — well, perhaps not clear but rather a crisp, golden brown color — and that's IBC cream soda. With a rave-worthy flavor, this particular style and recipe of cream soda is known for its refreshingly sweet taste that runs circles around A&W and Boylan just to name a few.

The reason why IBC cream soda is so good truly comes down to the concept of simplicity in several ways. For one, the IBC brand only offers five different products and is not bogged down by a massive variety, choosing rather to stick to the handful of options in its repertoire, each of which is expertly crafted and consistent. When we ranked brands of cream soda from worst to best, IBC easily stood above the competition for its short list of quality ingredients, which together amount to one delicious soda. Using cane sugar as opposed to corn syrup also adds a significant boost to the overall quality of the beverage.