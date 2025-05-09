Don't Buy Tropicana Out Of Habit - This Is Actually The Best Orange Juice Brand
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's nothing wrong with sticking to what you know, especially when it comes to grocery shopping. There's a certain comfort in repeatedly buying the same products from the same brands, whether it's for the sake of routine or nostalgia. But we do have some news for Tropicana lovers — there's a much better orange juice on the market, and it's from Minute Maid.
We were blown away by pulp-free Minute Maid in our taste test of 15 store-bought orange juices for many different reasons. Not only did it have a fresh aroma and fuller mouthfeel, but it also provided the perfect balance between tanginess and sweetness. The flavor was refreshing and familiar, offering a subtle, welcome aftertaste that left us wanting more. The best part? Minute Maid was one of the most easily accessible juices we tried. You don't need to go to any fancy store or spend a lot of money to get a hold of it, and for many, it's already a familiar brand.
Use Minute Maid for cocktails or keeping kids happy
We're not exactly against Tropicana, but it did fall to seventh place on our list. Our tester found its aroma to be slightly stale and its flavor profile underwhelming. It just lacked the same sweetness and freshness that Minute Maid offered, and it was one of the more expensive options we tried. As of writing, a 46-ounce bottle of Tropicana orange juice costs $3.29 on Amazon, while Minute Maid costs $2.29 for 59 ounces.
Minute Maid also had an impressive 4.8 out of 5 customer review score on the site, with customers calling it a "super yummy, tasty orange juice" that's "flavorful", "fresh", and very well priced. Other online shoppers love the "naturally sweet" flavor of the juice and its "clean, smooth texture." People recommend drinking it at the start of the day, in the afternoon as a pick-me-up, or using it to make cocktails like mimosas for a crowd.
With no added sugar and an ingredients list that contains nothing but concentrated juice and filtered water, Minute Maid is also a good option for kids. Many customers have written about how the juice has become a staple in their households for all ages, however, and you can use orange juice in so many creative ways besides drinking it, especially when it's cheap and flavorful. It might not already be your go-to brand, but it's a solid option to try next time you're at the store, whether it hurts you to put down the Tropicana or not.