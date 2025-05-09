Don't Buy Tropicana Out Of Habit - This Is Actually The Best Orange Juice Brand

We're not exactly against Tropicana, but it did fall to seventh place on our list. Our tester found its aroma to be slightly stale and its flavor profile underwhelming. It just lacked the same sweetness and freshness that Minute Maid offered, and it was one of the more expensive options we tried. As of writing, a 46-ounce bottle of Tropicana orange juice costs $3.29 on Amazon, while Minute Maid costs $2.29 for 59 ounces.

Minute Maid also had an impressive 4.8 out of 5 customer review score on the site, with customers calling it a "super yummy, tasty orange juice" that's "flavorful", "fresh", and very well priced. Other online shoppers love the "naturally sweet" flavor of the juice and its "clean, smooth texture." People recommend drinking it at the start of the day, in the afternoon as a pick-me-up, or using it to make cocktails like mimosas for a crowd.

With no added sugar and an ingredients list that contains nothing but concentrated juice and filtered water, Minute Maid is also a good option for kids. Many customers have written about how the juice has become a staple in their households for all ages, however, and you can use orange juice in so many creative ways besides drinking it, especially when it's cheap and flavorful. It might not already be your go-to brand, but it's a solid option to try next time you're at the store, whether it hurts you to put down the Tropicana or not.