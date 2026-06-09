15 Old-School Drinks That Used To Be In Everyone's Lunchboxes

Head to school with a packed lunch box, and the contents inside often tell a story of its own. The drinks packed inside lunchboxes in the 1970s through the early 2000s weren't simply for thirst. From plastic barrels to glass bottles, these beverages provided a necessary spark for a midday treat and sometimes even valuable trading currency in the school cafeteria. Though some of these products might have leaned closer to a soda than a juice, for many, the name alone can trigger serious nostalgia.

While a few of these drinks are no longer found on store shelves (with one even preserved in the Museum of Failure), most brands continue to sell their classic offerings today. Whether your favorite lunchtime beverage has been relegated to memory or still holds court in the grocery aisle, this list may inspire a walk down memory lane. As a result, your next shopping list or packed office lunch could be filled with a few childhood favorites.