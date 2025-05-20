The Absolute Best Store-Bought Apple Juice Is Simple And Classic
Apple cider may be a fall staple, but apple juice is a year-round thing. In 2019, Statista even found apple juice to be the most popular juice flavor in the United States, with orange juice being a close second. Equal parts refreshing, delicious, and nostalgic, apple juice is clearly a beloved beverage. We wanted to find the best apple juice brand, and tasted and ranked 8 store-bought brands of apple juice to get to the bottom of things. Out of all the brands we tried, we found Martinelli's Apple Juice to be the cream of the crop.
Perhaps most famous for its uniquely apple-shaped bottles, Martinelli's Apple Juice is a fan favorite, and we can see why. The juice is perfectly simple, which is exactly what apple juice should be. We loved that Martinelli's has that real apple taste and just the right amount of acidity. Compared to other brands on our list, Martinelli's has a crisp flavor that is true to a fresh orchard apple. There isn't a cloying sweetness or lingering mouthfeel that we found with some of the other brands. Overall, apple juice is just plain delicious, no matter the brand. But, when given the choice, we'd pick Martinelli's over and over again.
How does the Martinelli's brand achieve the perfect apple juice?
Martinelli's has been family-owned and operated since 1868, churning out award-winning apple ciders, juice, and sparkling juices for over 150 years now. The iconic apple-shaped glass bottle that Martinelli's is known for was first launched in 1933 and has remained a sign of quality ever since. Even the plastic bottles that the brand sometimes uses today are an adorable round shape. You may have seen them on your TikTok feed when the trend of people biting the plastic bottles and making an apparent apple crunch sound went viral. But, beyond the quirky-shaped bottle, Martinelli's is loved for the juice inside. The juice has almost 2,500 ratings on Amazon and maintains a commendable 4.8 stars. One reviewer called it "the best apple juice on the market," while another raved, "The taste of this apple juice is simply superb." It seems we aren't alone in placing Martinelli's apple juice at the top spot.
Today, the Martinelli's brand makes dozens of apple-based beverages from ciders, to juices and even sparkling cider in flavors like pear, peach, apple-cranberry, apple-pomegranate, apple-grape, and sparkling blush cider. The brand is a testament to the power of being the experts of one thing and mastering that craft. Perhaps it's the brand's cold-press juicing process, the way it sources premium, U.S.-grown Newtown Pippin apples, or something else entirely that makes Martinelli's so fantastic. Either way, it has earned its accolades and popularity, and will always have a place in our fridge.