The Absolute Best Store-Bought Apple Juice Is Simple And Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple cider may be a fall staple, but apple juice is a year-round thing. In 2019, Statista even found apple juice to be the most popular juice flavor in the United States, with orange juice being a close second. Equal parts refreshing, delicious, and nostalgic, apple juice is clearly a beloved beverage. We wanted to find the best apple juice brand, and tasted and ranked 8 store-bought brands of apple juice to get to the bottom of things. Out of all the brands we tried, we found Martinelli's Apple Juice to be the cream of the crop.

Perhaps most famous for its uniquely apple-shaped bottles, Martinelli's Apple Juice is a fan favorite, and we can see why. The juice is perfectly simple, which is exactly what apple juice should be. We loved that Martinelli's has that real apple taste and just the right amount of acidity. Compared to other brands on our list, Martinelli's has a crisp flavor that is true to a fresh orchard apple. There isn't a cloying sweetness or lingering mouthfeel that we found with some of the other brands. Overall, apple juice is just plain delicious, no matter the brand. But, when given the choice, we'd pick Martinelli's over and over again.