Whatever Happened To SoBe Drinks?

There are lots of things we're expected to say goodbye to as we dive into adulthood, but sugary, fun drinks shouldn't be one of them. That seemed to be the idea behind SoBe, everyone's favorite technicolored drink of the late '90s. Branded as an elixir with a vibrant rainbow of colors to choose from, SoBe juices and teas could be mistaken for magic potions. They were supposedly healthy, but the sweet and fruity combinations tasted far from natural. Flavors like piña colada, strawberry daiquiri, and orange cream helped put SoBe front and center during an iconic era in 2000s pop culture. Between the long list of all-star athletes they sponsored and their run of provocative ad campaigns, SoBe seemed like the coolest brand at the time.

PepsiCo picked up on the cult following and acquired the brand in 2000 for somewhere around $370 million. SoBe only seemed to grow over the years until, seemingly out of nowhere, the drink got harder and harder to find. Based on the numerous Reddit investigations and petitions, it looks like supply began dwindling around 2017 or so, but SoBe drinkers weren't going out without a fight. They demanded answers but PepsiCo stayed silent. The closest fans got to closure was SoBe's last tweet in 2017, "No plans for a return at this time, but we'll share your interest with the right teams!" Rather than properly announce the end of the SoBe era, it seems like PepsiCo quietly abandoned the brand.