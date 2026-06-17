9 Maggiano's Dishes Worth Ordering (And 5 To Skip)
Maggiano's Little Italy isn't like Olive Garden. With over 50 locations across 23 states, it has a modest reach that's allowed it to keep the quality up without relying too heavily on franchising. This is one of the main contributing factors to why it's been hailed as one of the best Italian chain restaurants.
Maggiano's doesn't serve the Italian food you'd expect. Instead, the "Little Italy" part of the name clues diners into the true theme of the restaurant: comforting, family-style, Italian-American dishes like chicken Parmesan, Caesar salad, and tiramisu. Heck, you can even get plenty of these classic Maggiano's dishes made gluten-free. Even with all this delicious comfort, it can be difficult to select the best dish when everything is simultaneously both familiar and unknown. Everyone loves a good plate of spaghetti and meatballs — but what if this specific iteration falls seriously short of your expectations?
To demystify the process, I tried some of its most popular dishes, from appetizers to mains to desserts, singling out which ones were worth an order and which can be skipped for another time. After evaluating each on taste, texture, ingredient quality, and value, I came to this list of the winners and losers on Maggiano's menu.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Order: Zucchini Fritte
Maggiano's opens the menu up swinging with this Zucchini Fritte appetizer. This incredibly crisp starter impressed me from the get-go. According to managing partner Tyler Griffin, the crunchy secret to this fried zucchini is the coating of panko and tempura batter before deep-frying. Unlike fried zucchini coins or spears you may get at other restaurants, Maggiano's serves razor-thin, lengthwise slices. I like that the restaurant also offers lemon and freshly grated Parmesan, as the acidity and salt are a welcome addition.
How Maggiano's is able to get one of the soggiest vegetables to be so crisp and crunchy is a mystery. What isn't a mystery is this dish's MVP: a lemon aioli dipping sauce that works as the perfectly tangy accompaniment to the rich crunch of the zucchini fritters. I could (and did) easily enjoy the sauce all by itself when brought home as a leftover. Even if the zucchini itself didn't stand up well to the refrigerator treatment, I improved many other dishes with a dollop of that edible sunshine.
Skip: Dinner Rolls
Once upon a time — before COVID-19 to be exact — Maggiano's served bread that had die-hard fans drooling. The original bread service featured crusty slices of bread similar to ciabatta and came complete with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for dipping and tearing. Unfortunately, according to Tyler Griffin, the main bread supplier went out of business during the global pandemic, leading the restaurant to look for something new.
These tear-apart Dinner Rolls are what Maggiano's came up with as an alternative. While they're certainly tasty enough for a starchy side, the slightly sweet flavor and dense texture were odd pairings for the Italian fare that followed. Something more savory with an open, absorbent crumb structure would be better suited for the meal. However, Griffin mentioned that a new, more focaccia-like bread is on the horizon for the Maggiano's menu, so those who miss the original shouldn't give up hope. In the meantime, look to the Zucchini Fritte for a better opener to your meal.
Order: Chef's Signature Caesar Salad
A Caesar salad is one of those dishes that is easy to take for granted on a menu. Much like an iceberg wedge salad, it can be a safe and underwhelming option for those looking to cut the richness of the rest of their meal. Luckily, at Maggiano's, the Caesar Salad does not exist as a mere light palate cleanser.
Right off the bat, the basics were all properly executed. The croutons were crunchy yet didn't make my jaw ache, the cheese was sharp and plentiful, and the iceberg was fresh and snappy. But the true star here, as it is with any Caesar salad, is the house-made anchovy-laden dressing. Though the Tyler Griffin clued me into the inclusion of anchovies, I could have guessed it from the briny taste. The umami hit you get from this rich, fishy ingredient makes this salad infinitely more interesting than other wilty restaurant salads. That old rumor is confirmed at Maggiano's: Caesar salads just taste better at restaurants. One pro-tip: If you're going to take this home as a leftover, make sure to fish out the croutons in advance; they do not age as well as the dressing does.
Skip: Italian Meatballs
While I know some hard work went into these meatballs — these aren't just rolled-up sausage balls — I still found this appetizer both overwhelming and disappointing. First, this is a lot of meat and sauce. While some may like a hunk of saucy meat as an appetizer, it's just harder to get behind when there's no absorbent starch (like noodles) to soak it up.
Second, while I noted that the texture and quality of the meatball was great, I couldn't begin to detect any nuanced flavor beyond "meat and tomato sauce." This isn't a bad dish and, again, the portions are incredibly generous. But you could easily get a better balanced version of this if you order the spaghetti and meatballs instead. Since there are more sophisticated options, like the fried zucchini, on offer, I'd skip over this meat lover's starter in a heartbeat.
Order: Chicken Parmesan
I'll admit that I didn't originally plan on including this classic dish on my list, but my waiter and the chef insisted. My hesitation was that the texture of most chicken Parms disappoints. Still, I have to give credit where credit is due: Maggiano's is deservedly proud of this dish. In fact, it's the one of the best chain restaurant Chicken Parmesan I've had.
According to Tyler Griffin, each chicken cutlet is breaded and fried to order. Some chain restaurants use frozen, pre-made chicken Parmesan, which causes the dish to be soggy. The to-order method at Maggiano's ensures that the chicken gets a crisp exterior while maintaining a truly tender interior. I also appreciated that the minor details, like the nicely acidic marinara sauce and perfectly melted cheese, were executed with surprising finesse. My sole quibble is that it doesn't reheat as well in the microwave (but an oven or air fryer could fix that problem). All in all, this is an old-school classic that Maggiano's takes the time to do right, making it well worth the order over some other fumbled favorites.
Skip: Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
As a kid, I thought chicken Alfredo was the height of luxurious Italian fare. As I got older, its cheesy, creamy charms faded a bit, as I got dud after dud at various restaurants. I was hoping that Maggiano's would reverse my Alfredo curse, but no such luck.
My issue isn't with the chicken; it was beautifully tender with a nice crunchy exterior (Maggiano's knows how to handle the protein). But the Alfredo sauce was so heavy that it sank to the bottom of the dish and pooled around the bottom of the fettuccine noodles. Flavor-wise, this Alfredo sauce is pretty standard. It has a rich cheesiness that the average diner will either love or hate; there's no in between. This run-of-the-mill sauce, combined with its super thick texture, made for a dish that I struggled to eat more than a few mouthfuls of. These problems were made twentyfold when reheated as a leftover dish — talk about a congealed mess. There are better, more nuanced pasta dishes on the menu for your consideration.
Order: KB's Lobster Carbonara
As one of the more expensive items on the Maggiano's menu, I had very high expectations for KB's Lobster Carbonara. We've all had the unfortunate experience of ordering something pricey because it had the seductive word "lobster" slapped onto it, only to be disappointed by meager portions or rubbery textures. Luckily, this seafood-packed carbonara is worth every penny.
I was blown away at how much I was getting on the plate, as well as the quality of each component. The lumps of lobster meat were cooked perfectly, the smoky bits of bacon expertly rendered, and the sugar snap peas were crisp-tender and fresh. Best of all, the rich white wine truffle cream sauce didn't overpower the more delicate flavors present, giving every mix-in the opportunity to shine. The only con to this dish is it's a bit temperamental as a leftover, since reheating the seafood can make it a bit more rubbery. Of course, this rule only applies if you don't wolf down every piece of lobster on the plate the first go around. If you're a seafood lover or simply want to grab a lobster dish worth its weight in gold, this is the standout dish you need to try.
Skip: Shrimp Scampi
The whole reason Maggiano's was on my radar was because of this Shrimp Scampi. Back in the day, my husband's family went to Maggiano's for special occasions, and his favorite dish — and the recipe that he measures all other pasta recipes against to this day — was the Shrimp Scampi. He remembered delicate angel hair pasta coated in a garlicky, buttery sauce complete with perfectly cooked shrimp. So, my first time dining at Maggiano's was because my husband was chasing that childhood high.
Alas, how the mighty have fallen. At some point, the restaurant swapped the angel hair pasta for thicker spaghetti pasta. This choice may have been made to simplify the menu or save a few pennies, but the shrimp scampi is the innocent bystander who took the hit. With such a luxe, buttery sauce, thick spaghetti strands work as a weighty base. Even with a spritz of lemon and juicy shrimp tails in play, the dish still has a clunky, heavy feel that makes it difficult to enjoy. It suffers all the more when compared to the exquisite KB's Lobster Carbonara.
Order: Our Famous Rigatoni D
If the title of a dish includes the term "Our Famous," you dive into it with great expectations. Indeed, a quick perusal of online forums shows that this is one of the more popular options among customers. Still, I was surprised to see that this fan-favorite recipe would include an ingredient as divisive as mushrooms. One taste made me realize the full potential of the fungi when handled by professionals.
Unlike the spongy, flavorless mushrooms hidden in dishes at other chain restaurants, these are lovingly soaked in a marsala cream sauce before being mixed in with tender chicken and al dente rigatoni. Though there's plenty of mild sweetness from caramelized onions and marsala, the earthy mushroom caps take center stage, enhancing every bite with umami richness. I also appreciate that plenty of small details were perfectly executed, like the welcome hit of fresh parsley and the bite-sized portions of whole mushrooms. There are a lot of excellent options on the Maggiano's menu, but if you want something truly signature to Maggiano's, Our Famous Rigatoni D is the item to order. Also, this is a five-star leftover dish that just gets better after a chill in the fridge.
Order: Beef Tenderloin Medallions
I've already waxed poetic about how the seafood carbonara is an excellent deal, but these medallions may give that dish a run for its money — literally. Steak prices have skyrocketed in recent years, so it can feel like a ridiculous splurge to order anything off the beef section of the menu. But if you've been craving quality steak — and a lot of it — Maggiano's Beef Tenderloin Medallions offer one of the best deals around.
First, skip over the smaller 5-ounce option; it'll taste great, but you're not getting the true bang for your buck. Instead, spring for the larger 11-ounce portion for the best value. If you're daunted by the size, I can confirm that this makes for an incredible leftover dish. This rich item features perfectly juicy tenderloin complete with mashed potatoes, a heap of fried onions, and a balsamic cream sauce with, again, some of the best restaurant mushrooms I've ever had. Sure, it's not as good of a deal as Texas Roadhouse's Filet Medallions, which are one of the best steak items the chain offers, but Maggiano's far outpaces them in both quality and flavor. I'd also pick this item over the bone-in ribeye and center-cut filet mignon because neither offer the roasted mushrooms and balsamic cream sauce — two flavorful components that send this dish over the top.
Order: Eggplant Parmesan
During a brief period, Maggiano's removed the beloved eggplant Parmesan from the menu. On the surface, this made sense, as eggplant can be a tougher sell than the more familiar Chicken Parmesan. But many loyal customers were quick to voice their displeasure, resulting in its long awaited return in November 2025. Naturally, I was intrigued to see what all the fuss was about.
Tyler Griffin confirmed that, much like the Chicken Parmesan, this dish is breaded and fried to order, so it has a near-identical texture. It comes with one more piece of eggplant than came with the chicken Parmesan, and I'd call it generously portioned. While it also doesn't work as well reheated (such is the fleeting beauty of freshly fried food), I'd still recommend this dish for those looking to get a veggie-forward plate without feeling left out on the decadence and richness.
Skip: Tiramisu
Let me start this opinion with a disclaimer: This is a perfectly good tiramisu. It checks all the boxes ingredients wise, and Tyler Griffin told me it has a velvety mascarpone cream filling, homemade ladyfinger biscuits, and a buzzy espresso soak. But while I can appreciate its not-too-sweet flavor profile and execution, I can't really rate it as one of the better or more memorable tiramisus I've had at Italian restaurants.
My main issue lies with the heavier chocolate emphasis. The espresso and delicate mascarpone filling both get washed out by the overwhelming chocolate flavor. Perhaps that's because there are so many chocolate elements on the plate, from the chocolate drizzle to the decorative shards. Luckily, you don't need to settle for a slice of just good tiramisu at Maggiano's. Instead, finish your meal off stronger with my next two stellar suggestions.
Order: Gigi's Butter Cake
I shudder to think of the time when Maggiano's removed this humble star from the menu. Luckily, the chain listened to its fans and brought it back to the table. True to the many online recommendations, the dessert menu is all the richer for its return.
I'd be the first to admit that a cake without frosting seems like a bad bet, but this petite cake compensates with a number of delicious features. First, it comes with a perfectly balanced sweet-and-tart combo fresh strawberries and scoop of fluffy whipped cream. Second, this cake is saturated with a divine brown butter glaze, infusing every bite with a rich, nutty flavor. Third, as Tyler Griffin told me, the pastry chefs treat the cake like a cornbread, cooking it twice to get a delightful caramelized crust that easily beats any saccharine frosting. It all sounds simple on paper, but the affect is dazzling and unique — a rare occurrence when dining at a chain restaurant. Admittedly, it's better fresh from the kitchen rather than as a leftover, but I take that as a mark of quality rather than a drawback.
Order: Cheesecake
Here was another sleeper hit that I did not expect to deliver such delicious results. I wasn't even going to try it, but the staff again steered me toward ordering this unassuming classic.
A great slice of cheesecake lives and dies by its creamy texture. At its best, it can be silky and light, transforming seriously heavy ingredients into something magically airy. At its worst, it can be as dense and gritty as cement. Maggiano's Cheesecake falls easily in the former category, proving once again that the restaurant truly shines when executing a classic dish with old-school finesse. The velvety texture of this cheesecake was perfectly complemented by the dense, chewy crust while the tangy seasonal berry sauce and dollop of whipped cream rounded out the flavor. One of the staff told me a rumor that certain Cheesecake Factory staff used to have their conference lunches at Maggiano's in order to enjoy its cheesecake. While I'm sure the staff in question would never confirm this bit of gossip, it's not hard to believe after taking a bite of this cheesecake. I can also confirm this is a solid leftover dessert item, suffering very little from a sojourn in the fridge.
Methodology
To decide which dishes to sample, I looked for the most popular dishes based on recommendations online (like on Reddit and Yelp) and from the Maggiano's restaurant team. I tried each item in the restaurant, and since Maggiano's is also big on sending diners home with an enormous amount of leftovers, I also tried the dishes at home as leftovers.
Regarding my reviews, I considered traditional elements like taste and texture of individual ingredients, as well as how everything came together as a whole. I also evaluated the overall value, noting when items were high-quality enough to justify the price. I positively singled out dishes that were either familiar classics done exceptionally well or unique recipes that surprised me with their fresh and flavorful execution. The items that got a pass seemed to suffer from either lack of originality, subpar or one-note flavors, clumsy execution, or a combination of all three.