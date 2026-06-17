9 Maggiano's Dishes Worth Ordering (And 5 To Skip)

Maggiano's Little Italy isn't like Olive Garden. With over 50 locations across 23 states, it has a modest reach that's allowed it to keep the quality up without relying too heavily on franchising. This is one of the main contributing factors to why it's been hailed as one of the best Italian chain restaurants.

Maggiano's doesn't serve the Italian food you'd expect. Instead, the "Little Italy" part of the name clues diners into the true theme of the restaurant: comforting, family-style, Italian-American dishes like chicken Parmesan, Caesar salad, and tiramisu. Heck, you can even get plenty of these classic Maggiano's dishes made gluten-free. Even with all this delicious comfort, it can be difficult to select the best dish when everything is simultaneously both familiar and unknown. Everyone loves a good plate of spaghetti and meatballs — but what if this specific iteration falls seriously short of your expectations?

To demystify the process, I tried some of its most popular dishes, from appetizers to mains to desserts, singling out which ones were worth an order and which can be skipped for another time. After evaluating each on taste, texture, ingredient quality, and value, I came to this list of the winners and losers on Maggiano's menu.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.