The Countries With The Lowest Legal Drinking Ages In The World

The right to have your first legal drink is for many the sign of reaching adulthood. But depending on your country and your culture, just how much of an adult you are will vary significantly — with seven years between the highest and lowest legal ages. The U.S. is among the countries with the strictest laws with a legal drinking age of 21, joining a handful of others including Egypt and Indonesia.

More than 60% of countries worldwide opt for a legal drinking age of 18. This is often in line with age at which you're considered legally an adult, and have the right to vote, join the military, or sign contracts. There are of course some outliers. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia among others forbid the sale of alcohol altogether, making a legal drinking age irrelevant. In Cambodia and Sierra Leone, and a few other places there's no legal drinking age written into the law, instead there's a reliance on social norms to keep drinking under control.

The following are all the countries that buck the global norm by having a drinking age below 18 — but often with a few caveats. If you're traveling through these places, be aware of whether the legal drinking age applies across the board or whether you'll need to choose your beverages or venues carefully.