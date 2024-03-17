8 Absolute Best Rums To Elevate Your Cocktails, According To Rum Experts

It's not hard to find cocktails that showcase rum, and for good reason — this spirit is delicious. Among the many types of rum, however, not all deliver the complexity, intrigue, or richness that completely transform a familiar cocktail into a masterful mixture. There are several ways that rum producers give the product extra care and attention, whether it's the quality of ingredients, the meticulousness that's employed, or the heritage that informs the production process. By employing the same care and expertise when selecting premium rums, those making the cocktails can elevate their craft even further.

To help us assemble this list, we've consulted two experts from the world of rum. Josh Ibañez is the bar manager of Rumba, a rum bar in Seattle, Washington, with an intimate knowledge of rum cocktail alchemy. Noting how diverse rum is compared to other spirits, Ibañez tells us, "The flavors can range dramatically. For that reason, we figure out what cocktail we are trying to achieve, then shape the rum style around it."

We've also consulted with JP, co-founder of a Jamaican restaurant and rum bar in Auckland, New Zealand named Nanny's Eatery, who has even focused his passion on producing Nanny's own Lost Barrel Rum. JP perfectly highlights what rum has to offer drinks, saying, "In the diverse world of spirits, rum shines for its rich flavors and versatility in cocktails." With the recommendations of these experts as our roadmap, here are the absolute best rums to elevate your cocktails.