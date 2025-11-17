An Old-World Grain Is Making A Modern Comeback As A Nutritional Powerhouse

Sorghum is one of the world's oldest cultivated grains, domesticated around 8,000 B.C. and grown in Africa, India, and the Middle East. Bred and well adapted to necessity, it spread across the regions through tribal movement, a hardy and bountiful plant that could reliably deliver a harvest despite the harsh environmental conditions and poor soils of the region. All parts of the plant have a utility, with an early recorded mention of sorghum in the United States found in a letter written by Benjamin Franklin to his sister in 1757, sending along some seeds of a special type of sorghum used to make brooms and whisks, called "broomcorn."

Sorghum grows on about a third of the water corn needs and doesn't rely heavily on fertilizer, making it one of the most sustainable, resource-efficient cereal grains in commercial rotation. The grain itself is small and pale gold, naturally gluten-free, with a mild sweetness and a texture somewhere between barley and brown rice. Whole, it cooks into a mildly earthy base for grain bowls or salads, with a much lower glycemic index than rice. Ground, it becomes a nutty-tasting flour that can easily be incorporated into most recipes that call for flour, although rarely on its own. The natural sweetness and caramel tones add a depth to baking and brewing, making it a favorite addition to many gluten-free beers for this reason.

As climate change alters what can grow where, this grain's durability is becoming more appealing and crucial. Today, most of the world's sorghum comes from the United States, planted on nearly nine million U.S. acres, worth almost $2 billion, and making expanding as dry regions look for more sustainable cash crops. Breeding advances over the last few decades have made it viable across a wide band from Texas to South Dakota, producing high yields even in thin soil.