Why There's Simply No Need For Knife Blocks Anymore

Sometimes it can feel like there's just too much of everything available these days. With internet shopping at our fingertips and specialty stores popping up left, right, and center, many of us have found ourselves with cluttered kitchens. Whether or not you really need a cherry pitter, a strawberry topper, and 17 types of pots and pans is up to you, but we can tell you one thing you can most certainly ditch — an old-fashioned knife block.

Knife blocks are storage devices used by manufacturers to safely bundle and ship multiple knives to consumers. They became popular in the 1970s right after the televised cooking revolution, spearheaded by folks like Julia Child, had started to take over America. Advertisements pushed consumers to embrace the holders in both a practical and decorative sense, but nowadays many consider them a marketing ploy and a waste of money.

In fact, there are plenty of chefs out there who believe that knife blocks are one of the worst ways to store knives. This is not just because they take up space on the counter, but because they also come with knives that the average home cook doesn't need. Even worse, they can harbor lingering germs and are notoriously difficult to keep clean.