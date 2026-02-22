Pro Chefs Are Begging You To Stop Storing Knives Like This

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The kitchen can be a chaotic place. Not only do you have to contend with people walking, working, and moving through your space, but some items also take up unnecessary real estate, causing clutter and reducing your workable room. While we can't help you with the former, we can give you some professional advice on which items need to go. To get some insight into the items that home chefs are better off throwing out, we spoke to Rohit Yadav, executive chef at Marriott Executive Apartments Bengaluru UB City.

One of the top items he recommends removing from your space is an oversized knife block. "Many contain slots for knives that are rarely used, making them inefficient in both design and function," he told Tasting Table. These cumbersome storage units don't just detract from your space and make it look visually cluttered, but they could also be damaging your knives. Every time that you slide the blade against the wood, it dulls the knife, which can lead to inefficient cuts, a more frequent sharpening schedule, and the need to replace them sooner. Plus, if you only use a few knives, like a quality chef's knife or utility knife, you may not need to have an entire block dedicated to knife storage. On top of visually disrupting the space, bulky knife blocks can also be home to bacteria and moisture, which can spread foodborne illness.