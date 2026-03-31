Martha Stewart's Knife Storage Tip Ignores The Rules Other Chefs Swear By

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For the best advice on cooking techniques, it makes sense to look to restaurant chefs, who have the benefits of years of training and professional experience. When it comes to the day-to-day workings of a home kitchen, however, their advice might not be as applicable. Here's where you might want to turn to Martha Stewart, who has built her empire on advice for homemaking. In an interview with CBS News, Stewart walked viewers through her kitchen renovation, offering tips for how to make the space more useful. She pointed out, "Another organizational tip for all of you, is to make a knife drawer."

Stewart's suggestion is in contrast to how chefs store their knives, which tends to be in a worktop knife block or on a wall-mounted magnetic strip. This doesn't, however, mean just throwing all of your knives into a drawer, which is a surefire way to damage both your knives and your fingers. Stewart uses a cork liner for the drawer, which protects the blades, keeps them in order, and makes them easy to find. She explains, "You start with small and get to larger, larger, larger." You might not have enough knives to fill an entire drawer, but something like the KNIFEdock Bamboo Knife Organizer comes in different sizes to fit both the space and the number of blades you have.