Martha Stewart's Knife Storage Tip Ignores The Rules Other Chefs Swear By
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For the best advice on cooking techniques, it makes sense to look to restaurant chefs, who have the benefits of years of training and professional experience. When it comes to the day-to-day workings of a home kitchen, however, their advice might not be as applicable. Here's where you might want to turn to Martha Stewart, who has built her empire on advice for homemaking. In an interview with CBS News, Stewart walked viewers through her kitchen renovation, offering tips for how to make the space more useful. She pointed out, "Another organizational tip for all of you, is to make a knife drawer."
Stewart's suggestion is in contrast to how chefs store their knives, which tends to be in a worktop knife block or on a wall-mounted magnetic strip. This doesn't, however, mean just throwing all of your knives into a drawer, which is a surefire way to damage both your knives and your fingers. Stewart uses a cork liner for the drawer, which protects the blades, keeps them in order, and makes them easy to find. She explains, "You start with small and get to larger, larger, larger." You might not have enough knives to fill an entire drawer, but something like the KNIFEdock Bamboo Knife Organizer comes in different sizes to fit both the space and the number of blades you have.
Why knife drawers can be a better option
Knife blocks and even magnetic knife strips are popular ways to store knives in home kitchens, but they each come with their pros and cons. Countertop knife blocks provide easy access to all your blades, and can be a nice way to show off the best knife sets on your counter. However, these blocks take up a fair amount of space, so they might not be the best choice if you have a small kitchen. Also, if you're using a block that's not designed for the specific knives you have, it can damage the blades. These knife slots harbor moisture and bacteria and are difficult to clean, too.
Magnetic knife holders have the benefit of fitting knives of any size — perfect if you prefer to buy knives individually rather than a matching set. They are also great for when you want to grab a knife in a hurry, but this means they're not ideal for homes with small children. They do free up counter space, but they require installation, and if you're limited to placing your knife strip above the stovetop, you'll be exposing your knives to steam that can cause rust. It's also worth noting that certain types of knives won't work with a magnetic knife holder.
Provided that you have the drawer space, a knife drawer offers the most flexible storage solution. You can store knives of any size or material and add more organizers as your knife collection grows.