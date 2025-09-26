If You Own These Types Of Knives, They Won't Work With A Magnetic Knife Holder

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A magnetic knife holder might seem like the perfect way to store your knives — it gives you easy access to all your knives, will fit knives of any size, and can be installed right above your workspace. But this handy kitchen solution isn't without its drawbacks, the main one being that it isn't actually suitable for all types of knives. More specifically, if you own ceramic, copper, or aluminum knives, they won't successfully stick to the magnetic trip.

Ceramic knives, which are great for resisting rust and stains, don't contain any metal — so they won't actually be of any use with a magnetic knife strip. More surprisingly, despite being made from metal, copper and aluminum knives are aren't magnetic. Aluminum is considered weakly magnetic, so the hold with the agent will not be strong enough to support your knives, while copper knives will actually be physically repelled by the knife strip's magnet.

That's not to say that your magnetic knife strip will go to waste if you're making the change to ceramic, copper, or aluminum knives. Using jars with metal lids, you can repurpose it into a magnetic spice rack, or simply use it to store other metal items such as scissors, whisks, or tongs. Additionally, there are many other ways to store your ceramic, copper, and aluminum knives that don't involve magnets.