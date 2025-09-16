Why That Knife Set You're Planning To Buy Is A Waste Of Money

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Picture Thanksgiving dinner. You have the family over, the meal is ready, and you're just about to carve that big turkey in front of everyone. You look at your knife block and you're stumped. Should you get the chef's knife? The Santoku? The fork-tipped carving knife? Is this long one for filleting or for bread? If you've ever been confused by all the knives in that set you bought, don't feel bad. Many people are. You don't need an entire block full of knives. Most professional chefs will agree.

In his book Kitchen Confidential, Anthony Bourdain said that knife sets are a con. He explains that home cooks don't need an entire set of knives. All you need is "ONE good chef's knife." He goes on to explain that a good chef's knife, which isn't necessarily a heavy or expensive knife, can cut anything. Onions, watermelons, tomatoes, steak; you don't need a different knife for everything that you plan to cut.

Even some companies that make and sell knives have small basic sets available that only include a few blades. This is helpful if you don't have much counter space for a bulky knife block. It's also ideal for people new to cooking or knife skills. Compare that to a set that can include 22 knives or more.