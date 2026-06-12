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Watermelon, a classic summer fruit, is great on its own, but turning it into scoopable sorbet form takes it to a whole other level. This juicy watermelon sorbet recipe is effortlessly delicious and easy to throw together. Having a cold dessert ready in the freezer is the answer to on-the-spot summer entertaining, a mid-day pick me up, and slow weekends, and once this watermelon sorbet is adequately frozen, it's yours for the scooping. It all starts with the watermelon, which is frozen before being blended with a few other ingredients to achieve that smooth initial consistency. A little patience is all you'll need at that point as the sorbet chills in the freezer, and then it's smooth, sweet scooping from there.

The other nice thing about this sorbet recipe is that it's adaptable to your tastes. You can add more or less sugar depending on how sweet you want it, and there are no limits on the toppings you can add to make it your own. You can even set up a sorbet bar with fun mix-ins for your guests to enjoy.