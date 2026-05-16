How To Pick The Perfect Watermelon For The Juiciest Results Every Time

On a scorching summer day, nothing hits the spot quite like a cool, crisp slice of watermelon. The delicate sweetness and juicy pink flesh are a perfect celebration of the season. Given what a delight they can be, it's disappointing when a melon comes up short. Lugging that hefty fruit out to the picnic, only to discover that inside it's bland and mealy, is a real letdown. That's probably why there are so many tips out there for picking the perfect watermelon. If you want to be sure that your decision doesn't disappoint, though, the best first step is simply to pick it up.

When it comes to selecting the juiciest watermelon, there are a few factors to consider. Start by simply weighing the fruits against one another. You should always lift a watermelon before buying it, as well as a few others besides, so that you can get a rough idea of which one is the heaviest. Watermelons are almost entirely water — upwards of 90% — so whichever melon has the most heft to it is also going to be the juiciest choice.

Of course, weight alone will not give you all the data that you need. The figure that really matters is the weight relative to the size. If you pick up two watermelons that are just about equal in volume, and one is noticeably heavier, you can trust that one to be the juicier fruit. Juiciness is just one factor in your watermelon selection, though, and there are a few other characteristics worth considering before you settle on your ideal melon.