10 Foods The Midwest Simply Does Best

It's safe to say that every region of the country has its favorite dishes. If you visit New England, for example, you'll be treated to seafood chowders, lobster rolls, and regional sweets galore; Tex-Mex cuisine is filled with Southwestern fusion dishes like tacos and burritos; and don't get us started on classic Southern cooking.

One of the most diverse and deeply under-appreciated regional cuisines, however, is the Midwest. The geographic area itself is quite large, encompassing a big chunk of the country's midsection — spanning as far west as the Dakotas and as far east as Ohio, and encompassing metropolitan areas like Chicago and St. Louis, as well as quaint rural towns everywhere in between. As such, there is a tremendous diversity in regional cuisine. While there are some Midwestern dishes that you can find outside of this region, there are also some dishes that are so distinctly Midwestern that you'd be doing yourself a disservice to try them elsewhere. Here are the dishes you absolutely must try if you visit the American Midwest, simply because they do it the best.