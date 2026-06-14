10 Foods The Midwest Simply Does Best
It's safe to say that every region of the country has its favorite dishes. If you visit New England, for example, you'll be treated to seafood chowders, lobster rolls, and regional sweets galore; Tex-Mex cuisine is filled with Southwestern fusion dishes like tacos and burritos; and don't get us started on classic Southern cooking.
One of the most diverse and deeply under-appreciated regional cuisines, however, is the Midwest. The geographic area itself is quite large, encompassing a big chunk of the country's midsection — spanning as far west as the Dakotas and as far east as Ohio, and encompassing metropolitan areas like Chicago and St. Louis, as well as quaint rural towns everywhere in between. As such, there is a tremendous diversity in regional cuisine. While there are some Midwestern dishes that you can find outside of this region, there are also some dishes that are so distinctly Midwestern that you'd be doing yourself a disservice to try them elsewhere. Here are the dishes you absolutely must try if you visit the American Midwest, simply because they do it the best.
Gooey butter cake
While a mistake may have led to the creation of St. Louis' iconic gooey butter cake, there is no mistaking that this dessert is as delicious as it is Midwestern. This humble cake recipe is bursting with vanilla flavor and a signature soft consistency. It's a must for potlucks in the St. Louis area, though you'll also find it at plenty of bakeries and shops.
Hot dish
If there's one thing we know about Midwesterners, it's that they love their casseroles. Hot dish is no exception. This iconic regional comfort food is typically assembled with vegetables, canned soup, and some sort of protein, usually topped with a layer of starchy, crispy tater tots. It's homey and about as Midwestern as it gets.
Cincinnati chili
You won't find Cincinnati chili outside of its limited geographic range, and it seems to be one of the Midwest's most closely-kept secrets. The slightly sweet chili is seasoned with cinnamon and a medley of Mediterranean spices and, surprisingly, yeast — used not as a leavener, but as a flavoring. When you pair it with ground beef, toss it over noodles, and top it with cheese and raw onion, you get a dish that only Midwesterners could love.
Fried cheese curds
Mozzarella sticks, meet your squeakier, tinier cousin. It would make sense that the dairy-producing regions of the Midwest would be known for their cheesy products, and that includes crispy fried cheese curds. Our taste tester said they were the best side dish at Culver's, a Wisconsin-based chain with locations throughout the country, though you can find variations of these cheesy delights at several stores and restaurants throughout the Badger State.
Chicago-style hot dog
No trip to the Windy City would be complete without a Chicago-style hot dog. While you can get a standard hot dog anywhere, this regional variation is set apart by its use of a poppyseed bun and sport peppers, both of which are hard to find outside Chicago.
Buckeyes
Buckeyes are a simple candy that everyone should know how to make. But if you want the true Buckeye experience, make a trip to Ohio. These peanut butter and chocolate candies are made to look like the nut of the state's official tree and are a popular find in home kitchens and confectioneries alike.
Frozen custard
Are you surprised to see a lot of dairy-based items on this list? Probably not, given the Midwest's dominance in the agricultural industry. The region doesn't just churn out great ice cream; it's also known for its custard. Custard has egg yolks, making it thicker, creamier, and more decadent than the yolkless ice cream you'd find elsewhere.
Italian beef
The Italian beef may seem like a sandwich you can get anywhere, but it's Chicago's bread that makes this sandwich a distinct regional dish. Specifically, that bread refers to either Turano or Gonnella rolls, which are sliced and piled with slow-roasted beef, giardiniera, and jus to create a heavy, dense sandwich that any Chicagoan can appreciate.
Scotcheroos
The second peanut butter dish on this list is a mashup between the salty spread and a popular American favorite: Rice Krispies treats. We can thank Iowa for Scotcheroos, which are made by combining sweeteners like honey with peanut butter and rice cereal, before letting the mixture set and covering it with melted chocolate. You may not see them outside of the Midwest, but if you do visit Iowa or a surrounding state, you'll probably spot them at potlucks and bake sales.
Deep-dish pizza
Classic Chicago-style deep dish is divisive, no doubt. While you can find some spots serving this pizza-pie hybrid outside Chicago, there is an innate regional tie between this pie and the city that other places will never understand. Maybe it's because it looks like a casserole, with its copious layers of filling and towering pizza crust shell.