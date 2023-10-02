The Bread Is As Essential As The Meat When It Comes To Italian Beef

Ah, Chicago — the land of steel, smoke, and sandwich supremacy. Among the city's culinary treasures, the Italian beef stands tall as a monument to flavor and history. But let's not kid ourselves — behind this meaty marvel lies a crucial element, an unsung hero (and, no, that's not the hero or gyro) — it's the Italian-style hoagie roll.

Picture this: tender, thinly sliced, slow-roasted beef topped with spicy giardiniera, roasted sweet peppers, and maybe even a couple of slices of melted provolone. And for this experience to be as divine as intended, the choice of roll is paramount. The Italian-style hoagie roll is sturdy and crusty, with just enough chewiness. The way the robust roll gives way to juicy, tender beef is a perfect marriage of textures. And in the Windy City, one bakery reigns supreme when crafting the quintessential Italian-style hoagie roll — Gonnella. They have that golden, crusty exterior that gives a satisfying crunch with each bite, yet inside, they're pillowy soft — ideal for cradling the savory fillings.

If you're not in the Chicagoland area and can't get your hands on a Gonnella roll, don't sweat it; you can still enjoy an Italian beef. Look for a good quality Italian-style hoagie roll with only a somewhat pliant crust and a nice light crumb inside. You don't want a soft roll, as that would fall apart under the onslaught of the delicious gravy inherent to an Italian beef.