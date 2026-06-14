Start Ordering This McDonald's Combo For Creamy Loaded Big Mac Fries
Here at Tasting Table, we're card-carrying members of the "fully-loaded fry" camp. From traditional Canadian poutine to sweet-salty dessert fries (swoon), fries are an undersung base for loading up with myriad toppings. The only limit is your imagination — and McDonald's fans, there's an ordering hack just for you to give fries a creamy, Big Mac-inspired twist.
The Big Mac is one of the most iconic McDonald's burgers on the menu. As longtime fans will remember from the burger's unforgettable '70s jingle, a Big Mac comprises two 100% all-beef patties topped with Big Mac Sauce, pickle coins, shredded lettuce, chopped onion, and a slice of American cheese. To translate these ultra savory toppings into a fry adaptation, skip the sesame seed bun. Just order fries, a Big Mac with no bun, and a side of extra Big Mac Sauce. Then, cut up the burger patty and toppings, and load the pieces and sauce on top of those fries. For a more thorough incorporation, transfer all of the elements into a lidded container and gently toss everything together, salad-style. The moisture from the sauce will coat each fry for more flavor in every bite, and instantly produce fully loaded Big Mac fries.
Dining on the go? You can place fries into the top "lid" portion of the Big Mac's cardboard burger box. From there, give patties and topping a slice, close the box, and give it a shake. That cardboard takeout box makes an effective "salad spinner" in a pinch, and that extra side of Big Mac Sauce can be layered on top to serve. Just don't forget to grab a fork for chowing down.
A Big Mac with no bun is all it takes to create the most savory loaded fries
Don't feel like hitting the drive-thru? Serious case of the late-night munchies? This Mickey D's hack is also super easy to recreate at home. All it takes is ground beef, a few fridge staples, and a bag of store-bought frozen fries. Signature Select Extra Crispy Fast Food Style Fries are one of our go-to frozen french fry brands, and a solid dupe for this hack. To make loaded Big Mac fries at home, simply brown some ground beef, cook the fries according to the package's directions, then pile everything together with a few slices of melted cheese, onions, lettuce, pickle coins, and — of course — Big Mac Sauce.
Happily, Mike Haracz, a former corporate chef at McDonald's, took to TikTok to share the actual Big Mac Sauce recipe, letting home cooks in on the real deal. According to Haracz, just mix together mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish, Düsseldorf mustard, white wine vinegar, and medley of dried paprika, onion powder, granulated garlic, and white pepper. Contrary to popular belief, the condiment's signature red hue comes not from ketchup, but from paprika. For bolder flavor, allow the sauce to sit for at least 30 minutes to meld and intensify.
Foodies on social media have gone viral for dipping their Big Macs in sweet and sour sauce. The addition adds both tangy counterbalance and a kick of moisture, and could totally be spooned over your loaded Big Mac fries, as well.