Start Ordering This McDonald's Combo For Creamy Loaded Big Mac Fries

Here at Tasting Table, we're card-carrying members of the "fully-loaded fry" camp. From traditional Canadian poutine to sweet-salty dessert fries (swoon), fries are an undersung base for loading up with myriad toppings. The only limit is your imagination — and McDonald's fans, there's an ordering hack just for you to give fries a creamy, Big Mac-inspired twist.

The Big Mac is one of the most iconic McDonald's burgers on the menu. As longtime fans will remember from the burger's unforgettable '70s jingle, a Big Mac comprises two 100% all-beef patties topped with Big Mac Sauce, pickle coins, shredded lettuce, chopped onion, and a slice of American cheese. To translate these ultra savory toppings into a fry adaptation, skip the sesame seed bun. Just order fries, a Big Mac with no bun, and a side of extra Big Mac Sauce. Then, cut up the burger patty and toppings, and load the pieces and sauce on top of those fries. For a more thorough incorporation, transfer all of the elements into a lidded container and gently toss everything together, salad-style. The moisture from the sauce will coat each fry for more flavor in every bite, and instantly produce fully loaded Big Mac fries.

Dining on the go? You can place fries into the top "lid" portion of the Big Mac's cardboard burger box. From there, give patties and topping a slice, close the box, and give it a shake. That cardboard takeout box makes an effective "salad spinner" in a pinch, and that extra side of Big Mac Sauce can be layered on top to serve. Just don't forget to grab a fork for chowing down.