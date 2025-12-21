How To Remix Loaded Fries Into The Ultimate Dessert Dish

If the mention of fries makes you think "fully-loaded," we like where your head is. Foodies around the world are chowing down on different types of loaded fries, from Peruvian salchipapas (with sliced-up hot dogs) to Canadian poutine (with gravy and squeaky cheese curds). But there's an underrated flip-side of this culinary coin: dessert fries. Savory toppings have their time and place, but for sweet-toothed gourmands, dessert-forward additions are one of the ultimate ways to elevate loaded fries.

To assemble knockout dessert fries, simply toast a bag of frozen fries on a parchment-paper-lined baking sheet as you normally might, and then load 'em up with your favorite saccharine toppings. You could opt for candies, syrups, fruit, or even frozen treats. On a textural note, it can be helpful to leave those fries in the oven for an extra minute or two; crispier fries make more structurally-intact, non-soggy vehicles for transporting all those scrumptious toppings to your mouth.

Here at Tasting Table, our all-time favorite store-bought frozen fries are made by Arby's brand, for the record. Although, this dessert fry remix also totally works with sweet potato fries, or waffle fries. If you're feeling like a loose cannon, you could even grab a few frozen waffles while you're getting that bag of fries out of the freezer. Slice those waffles into strips, then toast 'em alongside the fries on the baking sheet to create a mixed base for your fully-loaded masterpiece.