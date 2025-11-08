For Perfectly Cooked Frozen French Fries, Your Pan Matters More Than You Think
There's a notion that deep-frying french fries will always yield a far superior product compared to baking. Although submerging potatoes in oil does give them a nice crunch, you can still get the same tender-crisp results when baking. We went to an expert to learn the key to the perfect oven-baked fries.
The pan you use for cooking fries is important, but to Chef Kieron Hales, Managing Partner and Head Chef at Zingerman's Cornman Farms, it has more to do with how you treat the pan than the kind you use. "Dropping frozen fries onto a preheated baking sheet shocks the surface starches and instantly starts crisping, rather than steaming," he explains. "If you pour them onto a cold tray, they thaw before cooking and you'll end up with soggy fries and no one, and I mean no one, wants a soggy fry."
You'd never drop frozen french fries in room-temperature oil and wait for it to heat up, so why do that when baking them? As the oven preheats to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, let the pan heat up, too. Once hot, drop the fries on top and return them to the oven to bake for 30 minutes, or until they're golden brown and crisp.
Try these tips to take your baked french fries to the next level
Although the pan being hot is the most fundamental component for crispy baked fries, Hales says that one particular type will give you even better results. "Roast on a perforated pan to allow airflow underneath," he recommends. Perforated pans are dotted with holes throughout that let air surround each fry, ensuring that they all heat evenly.
If you don't have a perforated pan, there's still an extra step you can take to make sure your fries are uniform. "Toss with a touch of oil and a pinch of fine salt before baking — it promotes even color," Hales says. Refined peanut oil is the best type of oil for flavorful french fries, but you can go with safflower or canola oil. As the pan and oven both preheat, coat the fries in the fat and add a pinch of salt. For some extra crunch, Hales recommends sprinkling some potato or cornstarch on the fries for a crispy coating.
However, other add-ons come after the fries are perfectly golden brown. "Season after baking — try smoked paprika, garlic powder, or even a touch of malt vinegar powder," Hales suggests. If you're after something earthier, season fries with herbs de Provence like Jacques Pepin.