For Perfectly Cooked Frozen French Fries, Your Pan Matters More Than You Think

There's a notion that deep-frying french fries will always yield a far superior product compared to baking. Although submerging potatoes in oil does give them a nice crunch, you can still get the same tender-crisp results when baking. We went to an expert to learn the key to the perfect oven-baked fries.

The pan you use for cooking fries is important, but to Chef Kieron Hales, Managing Partner and Head Chef at Zingerman's Cornman Farms, it has more to do with how you treat the pan than the kind you use. "Dropping frozen fries onto a preheated baking sheet shocks the surface starches and instantly starts crisping, rather than steaming," he explains. "If you pour them onto a cold tray, they thaw before cooking and you'll end up with soggy fries and no one, and I mean no one, wants a soggy fry."

You'd never drop frozen french fries in room-temperature oil and wait for it to heat up, so why do that when baking them? As the oven preheats to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, let the pan heat up, too. Once hot, drop the fries on top and return them to the oven to bake for 30 minutes, or until they're golden brown and crisp.