The Best Type Of Oil To Make French Fries Flavorful Without The Extra Grease

Cooking french fries at home can be fun and easy; but sometimes, our homemade french fries can end up too oily or greasy and not as flavorful as we'd like. If that's an issue you've run into too, fret not. With some experimenting, we've discovered the remedy for this greasy and lack of flavor challenge to help you make better french fries at home: Always use the best type of oil when making french fries, such as peanut oil. Peanut oil is commonly used for frying food. Five Guys famously uses peanut oil to cook their fries.

Why does this matter, you ask? For one, when you cook french fries in peanut oil, the potatoes retain their potatoey flavor. Peanut oil is relatively neutral-tasting so its flavor will never overpower what you're cooking. Another advantage to using peanut oil is its high smoke point. This allows you to cook food, like french fries, longer and at higher heat without it tasting burnt. The result? Crispy, unburnt, and less greasy fries. We do want to preface, however, that you want to use refined peanut oil rather than cold-pressed peanut oil, as refined peanut oil is the one with the higher smoke point.