Take A Cue From Jacques Pépin And Season Oven-Baked Fries With Herbs De Provence

If you're looking for home-baked comfort, few dishes offer equally satisfying mouthfuls as potatoes fresh out of the oven. Fries are the ultimate comfort food, and when seasoned and spiced to perfection, these crunchy nuggets of golden, salty, deliciousness can be enjoyed as a stand-alone snack or served alongside your favorite dishes. Leave it to Jacques Pépin to take a homemade recipe one step further with a generous smattering of herbs de Provence.

Hailing from France's Provence region, the flavorful mix of dried herbs not only brings a boost of taste but also delivers health-supporting properties in a single spoonful. Sprinkled into soup and stews or used to top slabs of proteins, this convenient spice blend offers a ticket to France right from the comfort of your kitchen. What better recipe to add this tasty upgrade than to French fries? Ground rosemary, fennel seeds, thyme, marjoram, basil, mint, oregano, and tarragon are the savory upgrades your next batch of homemade fries deserves.