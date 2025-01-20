16 Absolute Best Frozen Yogurt Toppings To Try At Least Once
Who doesn't love frozen yogurt? It's creamy, tangy, and serves as the perfect light alternative to ice cream when you fancy a sweet treat. Whether you're visiting your favorite froyo bar, digging into a store-bought tub, or making your own, choosing a selection of your favorite toppings is always the fun part.
We're delivering all the inspiration you need to help you adorn your frozen yogurt with the tastiest treats. With so many options out there, it's easy to feel overwhelmed, but we've rounded up the very best options that are absolutely worth adding to your bowl. You might prefer indulgent chocolatey drizzles, fresh fruity bursts, the addition of some satisfying crunch, or perhaps you are looking to mix and match. Whatever vibe you're going for, these toppings can take simple swirls of frozen yogurt to new levels of deliciousness because ultimately, there's no wrong way to top your froyo.
1. Chocolate sauce
It's a timeless classic, and universally loved for its richness and velvety texture. Chocolate sauce pairs beautifully with just about every frozen yogurt flavor, from tangy fruit-based varieties to creamy vanilla, and even more adventurous options like salted caramel or coffee. Drizzle over a little (or a lot!) chocolate sauce, and you'll have the perfect balance of flavors. The sweetness of the sauce complements the tang of frozen yogurt, and its smooth texture adds the ultimate luxurious mouthfeel. Plus, when paired with cold froyo, the sauce thickens up slightly, clinging to each spoonful and giving a super indulgent feel.
Chocolate sauce is also great for layering with other toppings. To go all out and embrace the decadence, pair it with crumbled cookies, brownie pieces, or mini marshmallows. For something a little more sophisticated, scatter over some fresh berries or crushed nuts to create just the right balance of richness and freshness. You'll find that dark chocolate sauce offers a more bittersweet taste, whilst milk or white chocolate sauces are great for amping up the sweetness. Variations like chocolate syrup and hot fudge sauce make excellent topping options, too.
2. Nutella
Nutella isn't just for toast and pancakes. There are countless ways to use this irresistible chocolate-hazelnut spread, and it makes for a seriously tasty frozen yogurt topping. With its rich, nutty flavor and smooth, easily meltable texture, Nutella adds a luxurious twist to any froyo creation.
Like chocolate sauce, Nutella is incredibly versatile. Its sweet richness tastes great alongside the classic frozen yogurt flavors like vanilla and chocolate, but it also works fantastically well with fruity options like strawberry or banana. But, with those delicious hazelnut notes, Nutella offers a slightly more complex flavor than chocolate sauce. Try pairing it with fresh strawberries or caramelized bananas for a delicious, well-rounded bowlful.
If you're opting for this topping at a froyo bar, you'll find it often comes warmed, making it runnier and easier to drizzle over the yogurt. If using it at home, just spoon some Nutella into a bowl and pop it in the microwave for 30 seconds or so to soften it slightly first. The heat of the luscious spread will create a wonderful contrast against the cold froyo.
3. Peanut butter
Peanut butter on frozen yogurt? Absolutely! Rich and seriously nutty, this spread is a must-try topping for anyone who loves a combo of sweet and savory. Drizzled over alone or paired with other toppings, adding PB is an easy way to completely transform the flavor of your bowlful.
As well as its signature creamy sweetness, frozen yogurt tends to have a slightly tangy edge, and peanut butter fits in perfectly alongside this. The salty, nutty flavor works especially well with chocolate, vanilla, or banana froyo, but you can also create a PB&J-inspired treat by combining it with a tart berry-based option.
To make it easier to distribute evenly over your frozen yogurt, warm the peanut butter slightly first. Try it with a swirl of chocolate sauce, a sprinkle of crushed nuts, or a dollop of strawberry jam or compote to build an ultra-flavorful topping medley. And if you prefer a little more texture, you can always introduce that delicious peanut butter taste in other ways, such as with a scattering of peanut butter chips or peanut butter cups.
4. Caramel sauce
If you're looking to add some sweet indulgence to your frozen yogurt, caramel sauce is the way to go. Its buttery, caramelized taste makes the dreamiest accompaniment to the creamy yogurt, and it's the perfect final addition if you've already spooned over some other crunchy or fruity options.
Warm caramel sauce is especially indulgent, creating a melty, gooey layer that blends seamlessly with the froyo's cool, creamy base. And, it will shine with just about any froyo flavor, offering a subtle sweetness that won't overpower or clash with fruity, nutty, or chocolatey notes. Similarly, there are a whole host of other toppings that'll fit in seamlessly alongside it. Try pairing caramel sauce with crushed nuts, cookie pieces, pretzels, or sliced bananas. To balance out the sweetness slightly, you can always go for a salted caramel sauce here. With the simple addition of the salt, you'll find that each spoonful has an extra depth to it, and won't come across as overwhelmingly sweet.
5. Fruit compote
Fruity flavors are a classic froyo pairing, and a fruit compote is one of the easiest and most refreshing ways to introduce some natural sweetness to your bowl. Whilst similar to jam, compote tends to be looser and less spreadable, with larger chunks of real fruit. This means it's brilliant for spooning over a fresh swirl of frozen yogurt.
Unlike fresh fruit, which often has plenty of bite, compote is soft and syrupy, with its flavor having intensified during the cooking process. This makes it a comforting choice both taste and texture wise. You can craft a compote from just about any fruit, from tangy raspberries and sweet strawberries to tropical mangoes or peaches, and there are endless combinations to try. These fruity options make a fantastic addition to frozen yogurt flavors like lemon, mango, or coconut. And, to take your froyo bowl to the next level, pair compote with crunchy toppings like granola or toasted coconut.
6. Crushed nuts
To add some crunch to your frozen yogurt, go for crushed nuts. This tasty topping not only adds heaps of flavor, but also creates a moreish textural contrast. Almonds, peanuts, pecans, walnuts, or a mixture of a few, are all wonderful options for bringing some toasty nuttiness to your dessert.
Whilst they'll work beautifully scattered onto almost any frozen yogurt flavor, the natural richness of nuts pairs particularly well with chocolate, caramel, or coffee-based yogurts. The combination of the nuts and creamy yogurt builds a mouth-watering balance of sweet and savory, and serves as a great starting point for crafting a medley of complementary toppings. They'll taste just as great combined with chocolate or caramel sauce as they will alongside fresh berries or bananas.
To bring out their nutty richness, toast the nuts briefly in the oven or on the stovetop prior to crushing them. You could even go for candied or honey-roasted nuts for added sweetness and caramelized flavor.
7. Cookie or brownie pieces
For an epic sundae-inspired dessert, top your froyo with cookie or brownie pieces. These chunks of sweet, baked goodness add a chewy or crunchy texture, contrasting the creamy yogurt and making everything feel extra decadent.
Brownie pieces will add their signature rich, chocolatey flavor and a fudgy consistency, making them a fitting match for vanilla, chocolate, or caramel froyo, as well as tangier, fruitier options. An equally great choice, cookies come in endless different varieties. Crushed chocolate chip cookies add a buttery, melty sweetness, while sandwich cookies like Oreos provide plenty of crunch and a creamy filling. You can even experiment with crumbled sugar cookies, speculoos, gingersnaps, or oatmeal raisin cookies, for unique flavor twists.
To layer these toppings, try combining cookie or brownie pieces with a drizzle of chocolate or caramel sauce, or perhaps as spoonful of your favorite fruit compote, to create an irresistible personalized dessert that's as rich and satisfying as can be.
8. Caramelized bananas
A fantastic way to add some extra goodness to your bowl, whilst keeping things sweet and delicious, is with caramelized bananas. This topping takes the natural sweetness of bananas and elevates it with a golden caramel coating, creating a winning flavor combination that couldn't be better suited to creamy froyo.
Caramelized bananas are a popular topping option at frozen yogurt bars, but they're also super easy to make at home. Whether you're baking them in the oven, the air fryer, or cooking them on the stovetop, all that's required is a little butter and brown sugar to achieve that gooey, caramelized deliciousness. Adding a dash of cinnamon or vanilla can elevate their flavor even further, too.
Some excellent pairing options for caramelized bananas include caramel sauce, crushed nuts such as pecans, peanuts, or hazelnuts, or even a dollop of whipped cream and scattering of graham cracker crumbs for a banoffee pie-style dessert.
9. Crunchy cereal
Another satisfying, crunchy topping option for your frozen yogurt is cereal. Being light and crispy, this is an ideal choice if you don't want things to be overly rich. Just a sprinkle is all that's needed to give the bowl a texture makeover, and there's a wide array of different flavors to choose from.
Some fantastic choices include honey-flavored clusters or hoops, for a wholesome, slightly sweet crunch that pairs well with vanilla, berry, or even tart citrus flavors. For those with a sweet tooth, sugary cereals like Frosted Flakes, Cocoa Puffs, Fruity Pebbles, or Cinnamon Toast Crunch can bring some fun to your froyo bowl, each providing its own signature flavor. You can combine these with your favorite fruits, sauces, or other crunchy add-ins for a breakfast-inspired treat. For a more elegant feel, a handful of nutty granola with dried fruits can work beautifully, too. Try pairing this with a drizzle of honey or maple syrup and some fresh berries.
10. Fresh berries
Berries are probably one of the lightest and most refreshing toppings you can add to frozen yogurt, and they certainly won't disappoint. They're naturally sweet-tart, nutritious, and perfect for adding a pop of color, offering a vibrant, juicy contrast to the smooth, tangy yogurt. For those enjoying froyo on a hot summer's day, berries are a go-to.
Whether you choose classic strawberries, sweet blueberries, tangy raspberries, or even tart blackberries, these fruits pack plenty of flavor. You can keep it simple with a single berry or mix several types for a colorful medley that looks as good as it tastes. If you pair them with other, more indulgent toppings like chocolate sauce or caramel, their freshness can help to cut through the richness and balance out your bowlful. Of course, you can keep things light, too, by pairing your berries with a sprinkle of crushed nuts, toasted coconut, or maybe even a sprig of fresh mint.
11. Pretzels
Nothing provides the perfect trio of saltiness, sweetness, and crunch quite like pretzels. These satisfying snacks are pretty underrated in the world of froyo toppings, and they absolutely deserve more attention. The salty bite of mini pretzels or crushed up pretzel pieces makes them a top-tier pairing, and key component of any topping medley.
If you've chosen a sweeter frozen yogurt flavor, such as caramel or chocolate, incorporating a savory element can elevate the entire dessert. The saltiness of pretzels brings out the richness of the yogurt, while also balancing the freshness of other fruity toppings like compote, bananas, or berries. They'll also taste amazing with a drizzle of warm peanut butter or salted caramel, to continue the sweet-savory theme. If you're in the mood for something extra indulgent, choose chocolate-covered pretzels. These will add an extra layer of sweetness and a touch of bitterness, further enhancing the smooth frozen yogurt base.
12. Chocolate chips
If you love rich, chocolatey flavors but want to add some texture to your frozen yogurt, too, chocolate chips are the solution. They might seem like a simple addition, but these little morsels of sweetness can massively upgrade your dessert.
A truly versatile topping, chocolate chips can make pretty much any froyo bowl taste better, so feel free to go wild with your selection of both yogurt flavors and toppings. Layer them up with crumbled cookies or brownie pieces for a fun mix of textures, or scatter them over tangy fruits for a pop of sweetness. Rich, dark chocolate chips will work wonderfully alongside sweet sauces or fruit compotes, whilst semi-sweet or milk chocolate will add a creamier, sweeter element when paired with saltier or crunchier toppings like pretzels or nuts. The sweetest of them all, white chocolate chips provide the ultimate flavor contrast to tart, tangy berries. You can even get hold of flavored chocolate chips, such as mint, caramel, or orange, if you want to create something truly unique.
13. M&Ms
Colorful, crunchy, and full of chocolatey goodness, M&Ms are a fun and crowd-pleasing topping for your frozen yogurt. They're pleasingly bite-sized and bring all of the nostalgia, and these little candies are sure to add satisfying crunch and pop of sweetness to the creamy base. With a wide variety of flavors to choose from, each will give your froyo a slightly different twist, from classic chocolate, to nutty, minty, or ultra crispy.
With their chocolatey centers and sweet candy shell, M&Ms pair with a range of froyo flavors. You can keep it simple and let them shine on their own, or mix and match with other toppings for a more elaborate creation. Pair the M&Ms with chocolate chips for double the chocolatey goodness, crushed cookies for added crunch, or even fresh fruits like bananas, peaches, or berries for a sweet and fruity combo. This topping will be a great hit with kids (and big kids!), making every bite of frozen yogurt that bit more exciting. If you're feeling really extra, you can even separate the mini M&Ms by color, choosing a hand-picked selection to give your frozen yogurt a truly Instagrammable look!
14. Toasted coconut
One of the best ways to transform frozen yogurt into a tropical delight is with toasted coconut. This topping delivers a subtle sweetness and a lovely crunch that enhances any froyo flavor, giving it a light, nutty twist.
Toasting the coconut transforms it from soft and mild to golden and flavorful. It'll come out richer and crunchier, with a caramelized taste that pairs amazingly with the tanginess of frozen yogurt. You can toast coconut flakes at home using the air fryer or the oven, as well as on the stovetop. Whichever method you go for, you'll want to ensure that the flakes are spread out in a single layer, to achieve perfectly even toasting.
Toasted coconut works particularly well with tropical flavors like mango, pineapple, or coconut froyo, but feel free to pair it with the classics like chocolate, vanilla, or berry, too. For a truly mouth-watering combo, pair toasted coconut with a drizzle of chocolate or caramel sauce, or add some crushed nuts for a layered crunch.
15. Mochi
There's nothing wrong with good old fruit and chocolate, but sometimes you want to be a little more out there with your topping choices. That's when adding mochi is a great idea. It's chewy, squishy, delightfully unique, and ready to give your frozen yogurt a makeover.
Mochi is a traditional Japanese dessert, made with sweetened glutinous rice flour. These bite-sized rice cake pieces have a distinctly soft, gummy texture that's unlike anything else, making them a fun addition to frozen yogurt. Mochi often comes in small, bun-shaped pieces, with a filling such as sweetened red bean paste, chocolate ganache, or ice cream. However, when it comes to froyo toppings, mochi tends to be in the form of smaller, unfilled morsels, similar to the boba pearls you'd find in bubble tea. This chewy treat comes in a rainbow of colors and flavors, such as strawberry, green tea, or coconut, so you can use them to craft a bowlful that both looks and tastes amazing.
Try pairing your mochi topping with sweet, tangy fruits like mango, kiwi, or pomegranate, or create an irresistible medley of textures with the addition of smooth chocolate sauce and crunchy cookie pieces.
16. Sprinkles
Sprinkles never go out of style. They can inject a dose of fun in just about any dessert, and frozen yogurt is no exception. Add some colorful candies to your bowl, and every spoonful will be filled with sweetness and crunch. And, let's face it, you can't feel sad while you're eating sprinkles.
Go for the classic multi-colored medley for the ultimate vibrant finish, or chocolate sprinkles if you're after a more distinct flavor or sophisticated look. For even more charm, try shaped sprinkles like stars or hearts, which are great for holiday-themed or celebratory froyo creations. When it comes to combining your sprinkles with other toppings, don't hesitate to experiment with various flavors and textures. Their mild sweetness doesn't overpower other ingredients easily, so they can provide the finishing touch to combinations that include sauces, nuts, fruits, and more, enhancing both the look and the flavor of your frozen yogurt masterpiece.