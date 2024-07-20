Bake Bananas In Brown Sugar For An Incredibly Simple And Satisfying Dessert

Sometimes the best treats are the uncomplicated ones. Desserts shine in their simplicity, the scaled-back ingredients peeking through without the fear of being overshadowed. While a two-ingredient dish may not sound like it'd be that incredible, all you need is bananas and brown sugar for a truly satisfying treat.

From banana cream pie to banana pudding, there is a laundry list of recipes that show off this fruit's range. Yet nothing showcases its already incredible flavor more than just a dash of sugar. Bananas are excellent when caramelized since the heat causes their sweetness to develop even more. The brown sugar is there to help out this process while also imbuing the fruit with a deep, toffee-like taste. In the oven, sugar is quick to caramelize so it'll give the bananas a nice, evenly browned crust.

For the fruit to hold up in the oven, you'll need ones that are just on the precipice of ripeness. They don't need to be green, but they shouldn't have any soft, mushy spots either. As the oven preheats to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, roll the bananas around in the sugar. To help it to stick better, you can coat them in melted butter beforehand. After around 15 minutes, they should be thoroughly caramelized.