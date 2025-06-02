The McDonald's Big Mac Jingle From The Mid '70s That Still Lives In Our Heads

The year was 1974. Richard Nixon became the first U.S. president to resign, $1 had the purchasing power of $6.49 today, and songs like "Waterloo" by ABBA and "The Joker" by the Steve Miller Band dominated radio airwaves. Space Cowboys near and far were jonesing for Big Macs — which, in 1974, cost just $0.65.

Dominating the television waves was the iconic Big Mac jingle of 1974, which is about as literal as a song can be. McDonald's commercials of the era cheerfully sang, "Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, and a sesame seed bun," repeating the jingle five times within the ad's 60-second span. This was a memory-snatching tool that totally worked. Even though the ad only ran through 1976, comments on a YouTube video of the ad show how well people still remember the jingle. "Amazing someone was asking about the Big Mac song and after 51 yrs I can recite the song from memory," one user wrote, with others sharing similar sentiments.

For being something of a tongue-twister, the jingle was no less catchy. It was so widely beloved, in fact, that at select Mickey D's locations during the ad campaign's active airtime, patrons who could recite the jingle in less than four seconds would receive a free burger. In densely populated cities with residents crazed with hunger (and a fearsome earworm), demand even outnumbered the supply. Some New York City McDonald's locations ran out of the Big Mac's signature sesame seed buns.