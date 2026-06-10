12 Creative Ways To Use Ube Powder That Aren't Just For Coffee

If you've noticed a surge of purple-hued pastries, cakes, and drinks, it's likely that you've come across ube. The bright-purple yam — known for its delicate sweetness and striking color — has become a popular ingredient in baked goods, cocktails, and various desserts. Meanwhile, ube lattes are becoming the trendy thing to order from cafes, as the purple hue takes over coffees and bubble teas.

Indigenous to the Philippines, ube has been used in the country's recipes for thousands of years. One of the most traditional dishes to feature the ingredient is ube halaya, an unctuous, pudding-like dessert, but in modern Filipino cooking, ube is used in all kinds of cakes and after-dinner treats. Now that it's gone global, there are all sorts of ube creations taking cafes and bakeries by storm. Ube's flavor isn't the easiest to describe, but it sits somewhere between vanilla and mild coconut, and has a slight nuttiness.

I'm a culinarily trained food business owner, and I've been making gourmet desserts and other baked goods for my clients for the past eight years. As a huge fan of ube who uses it regularly in my work, I'm so glad that I can easily find ube powder these days. Fresh ube is not an ingredient you can easily find outside of Southeast Asia, although you can get lucky and find it in Asian grocery stores. Thankfully, the powdered form is easy to use and imparts a subtle flavor. Plus, the color is so fun to work with! If you've got some on your hands and want to explore more ways to use it beyond making a purple latte, read on.