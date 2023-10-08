Try Toasted Bread With Purple Ube Halaya For A Bright Breakfast Treat

Ube is emerging as the superfood that people can't get enough of. The humble tuber has seen variations ranging from ice cream to ube-flavored yogurt pretzels at Trader Joe's. If you've never worked with it, ube is a purple yam popular in Filipino cooking. (The word ube translates to "tuber" in Tagalog.) To define this violet-hued beauty by comparing it to another tuber is maybe a little unfair (ube is so unique!), but it tastes like a sweeter, more mellow sweet potato or the dessert-style cousin to savory taro. Sweet breakfast fans, this one's for you.

Ube halaya is a dark purple jam and the versatile spread your morning toast has been crying out for. When ube is cooked, the yam's natural sugars and nuttiness are emphasized, creating a complex flavor that is simultaneously floral, earthy, and sweet. (Think vanilla-pistachio vibes.) Ube halaya's rich, creamy texture comes from coconut milk and butter, making it oh-so spreadable.

All it takes is four ingredients: ube, butter, sugar, and coconut milk. Evaporated or condensed milk will work in a pinch, too. All the ingredients, minus the butter, get cooked low and slow in a saucepan until they develop a jam-like consistency. Then, add the butter and keep cooking until the mixture thickens up.