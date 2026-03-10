Maximize The Fudginess In Brownies With This Underused Root Vegetable

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There is no doubt that brownies — in any and all forms — are delicious. And thanks to their sweet flavor and chocolatey richness, you may assume that adding any sort of vegetable to them is sacrilege. However, brownies are actually a great recipe to add vegetables to, as their density and moisture can disguise them in ways other recipes cannot — think zucchini brownies or ones made with black beans. However, one vegetable you may not have thought to add to this baked good is ube.

Ube has been catapulted into the spotlight, popping up in the aisles at Trader Joe's and on Dunkin's seasonal menu. If you've yet to consider baking with ube, now is prime time — especially with the help of this fudgy ube brownie recipe. Like "normal" sweet potatoes, ube is very high in starch, but the thing that sets it apart is its distinct vanilla undertone, which allows it to seamlessly integrate into desserts. Whole ube is hard to source in most grocery stores, and you need to boil, mash, and puree it to prevent a lumpy batter, which is why we recommend using ube halaya jam and ube extract in your recipe instead. You can find these at Asian grocery stores or online.