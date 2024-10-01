The Unique Flavor Starring In Dunkin's 2024 Halloween Lineup

Dunkin's Halloween lineup is always a festive occasion, and in 2024, the chain is going a little bigger and using the holiday to highlight a brand new flavor for its lineup. Landing towards the end of the fall season, Halloween doesn't usually get the attention that the full fall Dunkin' menu gets, but the chain has always tried to make the day a little more special. Last year, it debuted a line of Dunkin'-themed inflatable Halloween decorations, and the Dunkin' Spider Donut has become a highly anticipated holiday treat year after year on top of all of the standard pumpkin spice and apple flavors. Well, not only are last year's inflatables and the spider donut returning for 2024 but, this year, Dunkin' is highlighting the deep purple flavor of ube.

The Dunkin' 2024 Halloween menu is launching on Wednesday, October 16, and will feature a brand new drink called the Potion Macchiato, along with a "reimagined" Spider Donut, according to a press release sent to Tasting Table. The Potion Macchiato will be available hot or iced and combines espresso and milk with a purple mixture featuring the sweet flavors of ube and marshmallow. For Dunkin' fans who have never tried ube before, the tuber is a purple yam from the Philippines, which has a similar taste to a sweet potato. While long popular as a dessert flavor in its home country, ube has caught fire as a flavor in the U.S. recently, and Dunkin' is jumping on the trend.