The Unique Flavor Starring In Dunkin's 2024 Halloween Lineup
Dunkin's Halloween lineup is always a festive occasion, and in 2024, the chain is going a little bigger and using the holiday to highlight a brand new flavor for its lineup. Landing towards the end of the fall season, Halloween doesn't usually get the attention that the full fall Dunkin' menu gets, but the chain has always tried to make the day a little more special. Last year, it debuted a line of Dunkin'-themed inflatable Halloween decorations, and the Dunkin' Spider Donut has become a highly anticipated holiday treat year after year on top of all of the standard pumpkin spice and apple flavors. Well, not only are last year's inflatables and the spider donut returning for 2024 but, this year, Dunkin' is highlighting the deep purple flavor of ube.
The Dunkin' 2024 Halloween menu is launching on Wednesday, October 16, and will feature a brand new drink called the Potion Macchiato, along with a "reimagined" Spider Donut, according to a press release sent to Tasting Table. The Potion Macchiato will be available hot or iced and combines espresso and milk with a purple mixture featuring the sweet flavors of ube and marshmallow. For Dunkin' fans who have never tried ube before, the tuber is a purple yam from the Philippines, which has a similar taste to a sweet potato. While long popular as a dessert flavor in its home country, ube has caught fire as a flavor in the U.S. recently, and Dunkin' is jumping on the trend.
Dunkin's Halloween lineup includes an ube drink, a new spider donut, and a lot of merch
While the ube-flavored Potion Macchiato is the big new item for Dunkin's 2024 Halloween, the famed spider donut is also getting a makeover: It's keeping the same form of a yeasted donut with a chocolate-glazed Munchkin in the center, but now sporting a brand-new purple color for the frosting. And just like previous Halloweens, Dunkin's sprinkles will be getting a special holiday chocolate and orange theme on both Munchkins and classic donuts.
On the merch front, Dunkin is releasing its first ever Halloween Munchkin Bucket this year. Featuring a purple color scheme with trick-or-treating cartoons like a pumpkin and ghost, the buckets can be purchased either filled with 50 Munchkins donut holes, or empty for only $2, and can be reused as a Halloween bucket for a Dunkin'-loving kid. And starting even earlier, on October 1, Dunkin' is releasing a lineup of DunKings Halloween costumes. There will be both an adult and kid version of the Dunkin' tracksuit featured in the 2024 Super Bowl commercial for $120 and $80 respectively, and a DunKings costume set that features a long-sleeve jersey, pink bucket hat, and sunglasses for $44.99. All three will be available in select stores and Dunkin's online shop, alongside the returning 6-foot-tall Dunkin' Spider Inflatable for $55. With drinks, food, costumes, and decorations, this year, you could theme your entire Halloween around Dunkin'.