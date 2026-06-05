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Pasta salad is an easy and colorful dish for a quick lunch, a family dinner, or an outdoor summer party. There are so many ways to make great pasta salad that choosing the right recipe may seem overwhelming. The warmer months are perfect for giving fresh herbs top billing in recipes — the fresh brightness of herbs pairs well with another key ingredient that increases the brightness, lemon. While herbs and lemon are often featured in small amounts as a garnish or a squeeze of juice, featuring them prominently can result in a unique and delicious recipe.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a lemon herb pasta salad recipe that gets its base flavor from a homemade pesto featuring five fresh herbs plus both lemon juice and lemon zest. Olive oil, nuts, and garlic round out the pesto's flavor and texture, making it a great pairing with corkscrew pasta and other seasonal veggies.

Thinly sliced zucchini sauteed in olive oil and garlic develops an irresistible flavor that complements the dish. The other ingredients are chickpeas and cherry tomatoes that are tossed in the salad. This colorful dish is customizable if you want to mix and match your favorite veggie add ins or add mozzarella or feta cheese. Pine nuts or almonds are also good choices for the nuts in the pesto. Served garnished with fresh basil, grated lemon zest, and freshly ground black pepper, this dish is as beautiful as it is delicious.