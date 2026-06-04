9 Chain Restaurants That Diners Say Have Great Customer Service

Beloved Wisconsin chain Culver's isn't just a firm favorite in the upper midwest. Since the 1980s, the chain has expanded to more than 1,000 locations in 27 states and territories across the country. And in all of these locations, people flock to the chain for its classic Wisconsin cheese curds (which our taste-tester recently voted as their favorite Culver's side), as well as the ButterBurgers, of course, and the frozen custard. Even renowned chef Andrew Zimmern can't get enough of Culver's.

But arguably, Culver's wouldn't be quite as popular if it wasn't for the outstanding service that many diners say they receive when they make an order at the chain. People report the workers are always kind and helpful, and they work well as a team. In fact, many social media users say that they are yet to experience bad service at any of the chain's locations.

Even when things go wrong (as they often do – that's life in the service industry), customers say that Culver's employees always handle it well. And the cherry on top? They aren't afraid to give out a little freebie when they feel the situation calls for it. "One time I waited what I would consider to be a completely standard amount of time for my food," said one person on the r/Culvers subreddit. "The worker came out and said 'here's your food, and sorry about that wait! Here's a token for a free scoop of custard.'"