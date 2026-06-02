The 7 Worst Things About In-N-Out, According To Fans

In-N-Out has a lot of great qualities that fans love, whether that's the fresh ingredients or the consistency in the products. But as with anything, it's not all sunshine and roses. Loyal customers and occasional patrons have a few qualms with the chain as well. We looked at platforms like Reddit and Facebook to find out what people had to say and what their major issues were. We specifically tried to find the problems that were frequently discussed, not just one-off issues a single customer had.

Some of these concern the food itself, while others relate to the general experience and other areas. You might have encountered these yourself, particularly if you are a regular. Luckily, none of these are particularly heinous crimes, but they can be annoying and affect your overall experience — and this can be a make-or-break if you are visiting In-N-Out for the first time.