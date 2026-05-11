Get The Best In-N-Out Burger Using These 5 Ordering Tips

There are several reasons why In-N-Out is hands-down the best American burger chain: the quality of its ingredients; the consistently friendly service; and the perfect made-to-order freshness of its burgers, fries, and shakes, to name a few. However, what really sets this California-based chain apart from other top-notch burger spots is the freedom to customize your order. To spark inspiration for your next meal, we've rounded up some In-N-Out ordering tips that will make your favorite burgers even better.

While In-N-Out's well-established "secret menu" items are must-tries for newbies, it can be even more fun to tailor your sandwich to your tastes. Some of the chain's popular ordering hacks are on the simpler side, like asking for a four-by-four to double your In-N-Out burger or requesting it Protein Style, which replaces the bun with a lettuce leaf. These are neat tricks, but our best ordering tips are all about improving the flavor and texture of your burger in eye-opening ways.

We have tips for spice fanatics, lovers of over-the-top, wonderfully messy fast-food creations, and even advice on making sure your burger holds up when you can't eat it right away. Other burger slingers may serve great food, but only at In-N-Out can you enjoy these awesome customizations. Buckle up, literally, because you'll be heading to the drive-thru as soon as you hear these mouthwatering hacks.