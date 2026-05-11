Get The Best In-N-Out Burger Using These 5 Ordering Tips
There are several reasons why In-N-Out is hands-down the best American burger chain: the quality of its ingredients; the consistently friendly service; and the perfect made-to-order freshness of its burgers, fries, and shakes, to name a few. However, what really sets this California-based chain apart from other top-notch burger spots is the freedom to customize your order. To spark inspiration for your next meal, we've rounded up some In-N-Out ordering tips that will make your favorite burgers even better.
While In-N-Out's well-established "secret menu" items are must-tries for newbies, it can be even more fun to tailor your sandwich to your tastes. Some of the chain's popular ordering hacks are on the simpler side, like asking for a four-by-four to double your In-N-Out burger or requesting it Protein Style, which replaces the bun with a lettuce leaf. These are neat tricks, but our best ordering tips are all about improving the flavor and texture of your burger in eye-opening ways.
We have tips for spice fanatics, lovers of over-the-top, wonderfully messy fast-food creations, and even advice on making sure your burger holds up when you can't eat it right away. Other burger slingers may serve great food, but only at In-N-Out can you enjoy these awesome customizations. Buckle up, literally, because you'll be heading to the drive-thru as soon as you hear these mouthwatering hacks.
1. For onion lovers: whole grilled onions plus raw onions
In-N-Out's classic hamburger, cheeseburger, and Double-Double already come with a slice of onion, but if you can't get enough of that sharp, savory taste, you must try a superpowered In-N-Out burger hack for onion lovers. Los Angeles native and pro chef Alvin Cailan told Tasting Table that he orders his burger with both whole grilled onions and raw onions, a simple yet genius combo.
A whole grilled onion is a popular In-N-Out customer request that earns you a nice, fat slice of beautifully browned onion on your burger. Requesting raw onions as well adds a distinct sharpness that balances the richness of the grilled onion, beef patty, cheese, and signature In-N-Out spread. Notably, the term "raw onion" means something different from just "onion" at In-N-Out. Standard-style onions are cooked briefly on top of the burger patty to warm up a tad, while onions specifically requested as "raw" get no grill time whatsoever and are simply slapped onto the bun. If you want the sharpest taste, make sure to specify "raw" when ordering.
If you try this tip and love it, In-N-Out lets you add extra servings of any type of onion you please. True onion devotees have gone further by ordering a burger with every type of onion available at the restaurant: regular onion, chopped, chopped and grilled, whole grilled, raw onion, and raw and chopped. Try this if you dare, and come armed with breath mints.
2. When you're starving: the gorilla-style burger
Customers who could (literally) eat In-N-Out's Animal Style burgers and fries for breakfast might meet their match in an even messier beast of a burger. In-N-Out's "gorilla style" burger will fill you up real fast with three to four patties, extra cheese, and an order of Animal Style fries tucked right into the bun to finish it off. It's saucy, meaty, melty, juicy, and hard to even take a bite of, but In-N-Out fanatics will likely love this ultimate tricked-out burger.
"Gorilla style" is not a well-known term among In-N-Out employees, so rather than asking for this burger by name, you'll need to follow a specific ordering process and be nice and clear with your request. Start by asking for a hamburger or Double-Double with grilled onions. The former will result in three patties total in the sandwich, while the latter will give you four total. Next, order a Flying Dutchman, a famed secret menu item consisting of just two slices of cheese between two beef patties. Finish by asking for one order of Animal Style fries.
Now comes the sloppy part: Stuff the Flying Dutchman into your burger of choice, pile the saucy fries on top, close up the bun, and do your best to pick it up for a bite. Even the strongest In-N-Out cravings formed on the emptiest stomach will be more than satisfied by this overload of beef, cheese, spread, fries, pickles, and onions. Extra napkins are not optional.
3. For heat seekers: burger with chopped chili peppers
This next ordering tip is basic yet beloved, with countless In-N-Out fans using it for their everyday go-to orders. However, it's not for customers who reach for a glass of water the second they taste a dash of cayenne. Yellow pickled chili peppers are the spicy In-N-Out topping to amplify your burger – juicy, sour, and packing a shocking dose of heat in a tiny package. You can request these peppers in a little paper cup on the side, but regulars know to ask for "chopped chilis" on their burger instead. This way, the cook will chop up the peppers and slide them onto the sandwich for you, adding bursts of tart, fiery flavor to every bite.
If you really like the pickled flavor of the chopped chilis, follow the lead of other In-N-Out aficionados and request extra pickles on your burger, too. To further reinforce the tangy burn of the peppers, consider asking for a mustard-fried patty, which is cooked on the griddle with a squirt of mustard and then topped with pickles to boot.
On the other hand, if you like chopped chilis but find their heat tear-inducing, asking for extra spread on your sandwich will cut down on the spice somewhat. Fats and sugars have a way of suppressing capsaicin, the chemical that makes foods spicy, so In-N-Out's slightly sweet and creamy sauce should help you out.
4. For a crunchier bite: extra-toasted bun
If you love your go-to In-N-Out burger just the way it is but wish the bun were a bit less soggy, you can request a bun with "extra toast" on any sandwich. Not only does this add a crispy, toasty bite that's an all-around improvement, but customers find it especially useful for hefty burgers loaded with toppings. Even under juicy beef patties, melty cheese, and generous squirts of condiments, the buns will retain a crunchy bite while holding up better structurally, so your burger doesn't fall apart as you eat it. That's a triple-win for the taste, texture, and eating experience.
We recommend requesting an extra-toasted bun on any Animal Style burger, as well as ones with extra veggies like tomatoes (probably the juiciest, soggiest topping In-N-Out offers). On a related note, if you instead prefer your burger buns to be softer and squishier, you can ask for "light toast" or "no toast." This can also be useful if the staff at your local In-N-Out tends to toast buns a little too dark on the regular.
5. When you can't eat it right away: the takeout ordering method
If you have a long drive home and can't enjoy your In-N-Out burger fresh, you must be strategic with your ordering method. Ordering your sandwich and letting it sit in the bag causes the fillings to soak into the bun, all while steam collects in the container, wilting the vegetables to death. Clever In-N-Out customers have shared tips for keeping takeout burgers in better shape for reheating later.
One method is to ask the staff for all your burger toppings, even the cheese, to be packaged separately from the patties and buns. Ask for a side cup or packets of the burger spread, too. If you don't mind a little sogginess and want to avoid limp lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, order your burger as usual, but ask for just the cold toppings on the side. This also makes assembly faster, as you won't have to add cheese or spread to the burger yourself.
Crucially, you shouldn't leave your burger at room temperature for more than two hours, or you could get sick from eating it. Stick it in a cooler if you know you won't get to it before time is up. At home, reheat the burger patty (adding the cheese on top if you got it separately), plus the buns — most customers use an oven or air fryer. Add the cold toppings, squeeze on the spread, and enjoy. It'll surely beat the kind of mushy, tepid burger you may normally settle for.