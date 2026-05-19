The In-N-Out Secret Menu Order That Turns Fries Into A Whole Meal

Out of all the popular fast food chains in the United States, In-N-Out's signature red, white, and yellow branding might be the most easy to recognize. The West Coast-focused chain is known for it's small but mighty and affordable menu made with quality ingredients, but In-N-Out might be equally famous for its secret menu. There's In-N-Out's "not-so-secret menu" which is advertised on the company's website, but then there is a whole other world dedicated to a much more secret menu with strange names and ordering hacks. While many of those secret menu items are simply modifications to existing menu items, there's one that turns two major elements into an entire meal: Roadkill fries.

While the name may not be the most appealing, the final result is much more delicious. Roadkill fries are Animal Style fries topped with a Flying Dutchman. To explain the details of this particular order, there are a couple of off-the-menu terms you need to know first. Animal Style fries are a regular basket of fries topped with two slices of cheese, In-N-Out's famous spread, and grilled onions. A Flying Dutchman is two burger patties topped with two slices of melted cheese, without any other condiments or a bun. Ordering the two together is how you get Roadkill fries.