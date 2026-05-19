The In-N-Out Secret Menu Order That Turns Fries Into A Whole Meal
Out of all the popular fast food chains in the United States, In-N-Out's signature red, white, and yellow branding might be the most easy to recognize. The West Coast-focused chain is known for it's small but mighty and affordable menu made with quality ingredients, but In-N-Out might be equally famous for its secret menu. There's In-N-Out's "not-so-secret menu" which is advertised on the company's website, but then there is a whole other world dedicated to a much more secret menu with strange names and ordering hacks. While many of those secret menu items are simply modifications to existing menu items, there's one that turns two major elements into an entire meal: Roadkill fries.
While the name may not be the most appealing, the final result is much more delicious. Roadkill fries are Animal Style fries topped with a Flying Dutchman. To explain the details of this particular order, there are a couple of off-the-menu terms you need to know first. Animal Style fries are a regular basket of fries topped with two slices of cheese, In-N-Out's famous spread, and grilled onions. A Flying Dutchman is two burger patties topped with two slices of melted cheese, without any other condiments or a bun. Ordering the two together is how you get Roadkill fries.
Be specific when ordering Roadkill fries
Not all In-N-Out locations or employees will know exactly what Roadkill Fries are, so when ordering, it's best to order Animal Style fries and a Flying Dutchman separately. If you're not keen on consuming four slices of cheese, you could also order a plain patty or two and then top the Animal Style fries with the patties. This order is definitely enough for a full meal, and logistically, it's best eaten with a fork and knife. To make eating the Roadkill fries easier, we recommend cutting up the Flying Dutchman or burger patties on a plate, and then top the fries with the cut up burger pieces.
If you prefer your Animal Style fries a little spicier, order extra chopped chilies either on the fries themselves or on the side, and sprinkle them on top of the Animal Style fries before adding the Flying Dutchman or extra burger patties on top. While some people assume they are banana peppers due to their coloring, In-N-Out actually uses cascabella peppers, which have a medium heat level on the Scoville scale. Pro tip: Order your Animal Style fries well done to keep them from getting too soggy, because as delicious and wonderful as In-N-Out is, sometimes the chain's fries leave much to be desired.