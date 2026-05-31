The 6 Biggest Scandals In In-N-Out History

Back in 1948, Harry Snyder opened the very first drive-thru hamburger stand in California. The Baldwin Park stand, which was just 100 square feet, was tiny, but it was incredibly popular. You know the rest of the story: With its innovative two-way speaker box ordering system and legendary Double Double burgers, the fast food chain evolved into one of California's most beloved fast-food spots. But lately, many Californians feel like the Snyder family have turned their backs on them.

At the time of writing, there are just four In-N-Out restaurants in Tennessee (opposed to nearly 300 in California), but this happens to be where Lynsi Snyder, Harry Snyder's granddaughter and president of In-n-Out, has relocated. It's also where In-N-Out will now have corporate offices as it looks to expand across the South. In 2025, Lynsi, who is a billionaire, said on the "Relatable" podcast that she felt Tennessee was more affordable than California, adding that raising a family and doing business in the state is tough. And to put it mildly, those comments did not go down well with Californians.

"There's too many good burgers in Los Angeles to go to a fast food chain like In-N-Out where the owner openly says they hate California," said one Redditor in the r/FoodLosAngeles thread. One Instagram user added on a 2025 post: "Don't sh!t on the state that made your family's business successful and you a nepo baby billionaire."