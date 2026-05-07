The In-N-Out Menu Differences You'll Notice Between California And Tennessee Locations
In-N-Out is known for keeping things simple, and devoted fans apparently like it that way. But when the California burger chain jumped into the Deep South state of Tennessee, it came with a few small-but-noticeable tweaks. First of all, the prices on Tennessee menus appear to be slightly lower than in California, which tracks with the lower operating costs in Tennessee, such as significantly lower minimum wage laws in the state. But the biggest difference in the actual menu offerings revolve around one item, which gets a deeply Southern nod.
While burgers obviously take center stage at In-N-Out, a subtle-yet-crucial element of any Southern meal, burgers or not, comes down to what's in the cup — namely, the unofficial cold drink of the Deep South, sweet iced tea. Notice it's not just "iced tea" in general that's important here — the emphasis lies where it rightfully belongs, on the sweetness. While standard iced tea appears on all In-N-Out menus, including ones in California, the new Tennessee locations up the ante by offering both sweet and unsweet versions.
This may sound like a minor thing, but ask any born-and-raised Southerner, and they'll tell you that the Tennessee In-N-Out restaurants get it just right. Most every Southern extended-family gathering features two large pitchers of iced tea, placed strategically on each end of the table: one sweet and one unsweet. Folks are even known to choose their seats based on which pitcher is closest for refills. The location scouts at In-N-Out likely received that kind of intel when targeting the Nashville-Metro area and cities across the state. But there's much more to this burger chain's Tennessee story.
In-N-Out's Tennessee story is much bigger than you think
Menu differences at the four now-open Nashville-area restaurants are subtle, but there's a much bigger story evolving about In-N-Out's hot new relationship with the state of Tennessee. It's not just a minor fling. The company announced in 2023 that it would invest $125.5 million to build a 100,000-square-foot Eastern Territory office in Franklin, Tennessee, about 20 miles outside Nashville, with plans for 277 new jobs.
In-N-Out reportedly intends for the Tennessee expansion to be considerable, with up to 15 Nashville-area restaurants and as many as 35 total sites across the state, potentially including multiple locations in cities such as Memphis and Chattanooga. Owner and president Lynsi Snyder said she plans to move her own family to Tennessee, noting that raising a family and doing business in California had become more difficult. As she told the Memphis Business Journal, "I've fallen in love with really the whole state." However, the primary In-N-Out headquarters will remain in California — and Golden State fans still swear the food tastes better there.
In-N-Out operates 435 restaurants across California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho, Washington, and now Tennessee. And guess which state joins Tennessee with sweet iced tea on the menu: It's Texas, of course. One user in the Facebook page "In-N-Out Burger Fans of Tennessee" said it like it is: "This is the South. If they don't have sweet tea they need to close the doors and get out of Tennessee." For more about dining at this iconic burger chain, check out our tips on ordering In-N-Out Animal-style fries and In-N-Out's secret menu items.