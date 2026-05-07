The In-N-Out Menu Differences You'll Notice Between California And Tennessee Locations

In-N-Out is known for keeping things simple, and devoted fans apparently like it that way. But when the California burger chain jumped into the Deep South state of Tennessee, it came with a few small-but-noticeable tweaks. First of all, the prices on Tennessee menus appear to be slightly lower than in California, which tracks with the lower operating costs in Tennessee, such as significantly lower minimum wage laws in the state. But the biggest difference in the actual menu offerings revolve around one item, which gets a deeply Southern nod.

While burgers obviously take center stage at In-N-Out, a subtle-yet-crucial element of any Southern meal, burgers or not, comes down to what's in the cup — namely, the unofficial cold drink of the Deep South, sweet iced tea. Notice it's not just "iced tea" in general that's important here — the emphasis lies where it rightfully belongs, on the sweetness. While standard iced tea appears on all In-N-Out menus, including ones in California, the new Tennessee locations up the ante by offering both sweet and unsweet versions.

This may sound like a minor thing, but ask any born-and-raised Southerner, and they'll tell you that the Tennessee In-N-Out restaurants get it just right. Most every Southern extended-family gathering features two large pitchers of iced tea, placed strategically on each end of the table: one sweet and one unsweet. Folks are even known to choose their seats based on which pitcher is closest for refills. The location scouts at In-N-Out likely received that kind of intel when targeting the Nashville-Metro area and cities across the state. But there's much more to this burger chain's Tennessee story.