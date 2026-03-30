The Man Who Brought In-N-Out's Iconic Double-Double Burger To Life

As far as American chains go, In-N-Out Burger has to be up there as one of the most iconic. A classic symbol of the Californian coast and hangout spot for the stars, there really is nothing that screams old-school Americana more than some classic Animal-style fries and a shake. But there is one menu item that In-N-Out will always be known for, and that is the Double-Double — a stacked hamburger created by a former manager who worked for the company for over five decades.

In-N-Out's famous Double-Double consists of two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, and the chain's house spread, all piled on a toasted old-fashioned bun. It's been a staple on the menu since all the way back in 1963 when it was brought to life by Robert Lang Sr., a Southern California-native who worked his way up the company over 54 years.

Lang started working for In-N-Out right after he graduated high school, when he approached co-founder Harry Snyder and asked for a job. Snyder had opened the first ever In-N-Out with his wife across the street from Lang's house, and the burgers there were one of his favorite treats. Lang soon became the company's youngest ever store manager at just 19-years-old, and he held the position for over 22 years before spending another 25 years as a division manager.