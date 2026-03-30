The Man Who Brought In-N-Out's Iconic Double-Double Burger To Life
As far as American chains go, In-N-Out Burger has to be up there as one of the most iconic. A classic symbol of the Californian coast and hangout spot for the stars, there really is nothing that screams old-school Americana more than some classic Animal-style fries and a shake. But there is one menu item that In-N-Out will always be known for, and that is the Double-Double — a stacked hamburger created by a former manager who worked for the company for over five decades.
In-N-Out's famous Double-Double consists of two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, and the chain's house spread, all piled on a toasted old-fashioned bun. It's been a staple on the menu since all the way back in 1963 when it was brought to life by Robert Lang Sr., a Southern California-native who worked his way up the company over 54 years.
Lang started working for In-N-Out right after he graduated high school, when he approached co-founder Harry Snyder and asked for a job. Snyder had opened the first ever In-N-Out with his wife across the street from Lang's house, and the burgers there were one of his favorite treats. Lang soon became the company's youngest ever store manager at just 19-years-old, and he held the position for over 22 years before spending another 25 years as a division manager.
The Double-Double was a spur of the moment menu update
Lang was known across In-N-Out's entire chain of stores, both for his deep commitment to the company and his knowledge about its early years. The Double-Double was arguably his most famous contribution to the business, though he is also credited with adding marketing verbiage to the lap mats that used to be given to drive-through guests. Talk about a fast food legacy.
As the story goes, Lang had noticed customers ordering double patties at his store, and it was his favorite way to order his burger too. So, when his brother-in-law was updating the menu at his store's location, he suggested adding the term "Double-Double" to see if it would stick. Snyder loved the idea — so much so that he added it to the menus at all his other locations (there were only six at the time).
Snyder held Lang in such high regard that he even tasked him with writing the handbook for In-N-Out's employees, and the Snyder family later presented him with one of the first ever Harry Snyder Awards, a company honor given to those who display dedication, honesty, and pride. Today, the Double-Double remains a fan-favorite — it's even part of Gordon Ramsay's favorite fast food order — though many opt for the not-so-secret Animal style. Still, it may never have caught on without Lang's clever last-minute paint request all those years ago.