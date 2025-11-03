15 Of The Biggest Chain Restaurant Lawsuits Of All Time

In the early 1990s, Jack in the Box was responsible for one of the biggest scandals involving foodborne bacteria of all time. In 1993, after the Washington State Department of Health launched an investigation into an E.coli outbreak in the area, it was revealed that 73 locations of the fast-food chain had sold contaminated burgers. As a result, more than 700 people fell ill, more than 170 people were admitted to the hospital, and four people died.

The initial source of the E.coli outbreak wasn't actually Jack in the Box's fault. In fact, the source of the bacteria was actually eventually traced back to slaughterhouses run by the Von Corporation of California. But Jack in the Box wasn't off the hook. It turned out that the fast food chain had been knowingly serving undercooked burgers to customers. Why? Well, the higher-ups at the chain simply decided that they tasted better this way.

Needless to say, people were not happy with Jack in the Box, and plenty took legal action against the fast-food chain. A lawyer acting for one nine-year-old girl, who was left in a coma for 42 days after eating the undercooked meat, managed to secure a $15.6 million settlement. The young girl wasn't alone. More than 100 people sued Jack in the Box, and the company ended up having to pay out more than $50 million in settlements.